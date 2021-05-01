BREAKING: Texans Add DT Roy Lopez With No. 195 Pick In NFL Draft

The Houston Texans use their final pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Arizona's Roy Lopez.

The Houston Texans used their 195th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Arizona nose guard Roy Lopez. After trading up with Buffalo Bills earlier this afternoon, the Texans were left with one remaining pick in the sixth round.

Houston used their first three picks in the draft on the offense, while the last two have been used on defensive players. With so few picks in this year's draft, and the uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson, it is imperative that Houston utilize them on players that could help contribute immediately.

READ MORE: Texans Add TCU Versatile LB Wallow for New Scheme

Lopez spent most of his time at New Mexico State, but he got noticed after his transfer to Arizona in 2020 as a graduate student. The defensive lineman has struggled when overwhelmed with power, but he does have the agility and upper body strength to be a rotational-type piece on the Texan's defensive line.

You can view NFLDraftBible.com's scouting report of Lopez below:

Lopez doesn’t get a lot of attention as he played most of his career at New Mexico State, but overall he has put together some rock-solid tape. Lopez is a very strong player and has bulked up to the point where he can consistently shed blocks with his upper-body strength. He plays with his hair on fire and never takes a down off. When it looks like he won’t factor into a play, he always ends up near the ball due to his relentless style of play. His hand usage is solid as he almost never allows offensive linemen to get inside to his chest. Lopez played a lot of nose tackle this past season, but he projects better as a 2 in a 4-3 scheme. That is where Lopez can better utilize his pass-rush ability and strength. Lopez is a solid player who may not have top-tier athleticism or an elite first step, but he still displays some traits that can translate to the next level. He projects as a player who will have to impress throughout the pre-draft process to earn a look in training camp.

Again, if Lopez can break camp with the Texans then it will likely be as a rotational/depth type of player. However, he has as good a shot as any in Houston to make the team.

CONTINUE READING: From Davis To Deshaun: QB Mills Buys Texans Time In Watson Trade