Analysis: Texans Begin Caserio Era Off With Stanford's Davis Mills

The Houston Texans are starting the new era off with the addition of Stanford QB Davis Mills

HOUSTON -- Whenever a new GM takes over the reins, their first people always be a special one. For the Houston Texans and Nick Caserio, it will be one that hopefully rejuvenates the franchise in a positive direction.

One of the biggest negatives surrounding the offseason was the status of Deshaun Watson, who currently is facing 22 allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. He may or may not return to the franchise, let alone play football again.

Caserio's first pick in the new era has planned for that.

Texans are selecting former Stanford quarterback Davis Mills would be No.67 selection. The Cardinal gunslinger was expected to be the sixth quarterback taken this draft after a high-end ceiling during his time in the Pac 12.

READ MORE: Houston Texans To Draft A QB? Top 10 Targets

Mills, who only started 11 games in college, might have the most upside of any player in the class. There's so much untapped potential that in the right system, he could flourish into a top 10-caliber player for years to come.

Caserio planned for this all offseason. The addition of Tyrod Taylor should play in a similar role to that of Justin Herbert during his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

You can view NFLDraftBible.com's scouting report of Mills below:

A slightly surprising early entrant into the 2021 NFL Draft, Mills has shown flashes of brilliance since taking over for fellow signal-caller K.J. Costello during the 2019 season. Blessed with outstanding size and baseline traits for the position, it’s easy to see why Mills was so heavily recruited coming out of Greater Atlanta Christian High School in Georgia. Mills certainly looks the part of a next level signal-caller, including having a tall well-built frame and rifle for an arm. Boasting a clean and easy delivery, Mills gets the football out of his hand quickly, remaining fundamentally sound while working through his progressions. His base is consistent and feet remain active, navigating the pocket with high efficiency while remaining in a proper throwing position. Mills plays with a fearless demeanor, staring down the barrel without a flinch. He has some of the most impressive touch down the field in the entire 2021 NFL Draft, dropping some excellent bucket throws outside the numbers. There is easy velocity working all levels of the field. Although Mills does his best work in structure, he has some underrated mobility to win outside of that structure in spurts. The biggest issue is Mills’ troubling lack of experience. The 2020 season offered a huge opportunity for a full slate of starting action, but an abbreviated PAC-12 season derailed that possibility. The tools are clearly there. With Mills’ combination of size, arm talent and potential, there is a reality where he could contend to be the fifth quarterback off the board based on talent.

Caserio understands that the writing is on the wall with Watson. Good GMs always have a backup plan.

Texans fans, Mills is the lone back up plan.

READ MORE: Falcons Sign Texans Ex QB McCarron: NFL Free Agency Tracker