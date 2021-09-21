Texans Find Out How Long QB Taylor Will Miss

Tyrod Taylor will now be out for at least three weeks

HOUSTON -- The Texans placed starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve with a hamstring Grade 2 strain expected to sideline him for four weeks. They have replaced Taylor in the starting lineup with rookie Davis Mills starting Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers.

The Texans also placed rookie wide receiver Nico Collins, a third round pick from Michigan, on injured reserve. Under NFL rules, they have to miss a minimum of three weeks.

Meanwhile, the Texans signed veteran blocking tight end Antony Auclair to the active roster from the practice squad. Auclair left the game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns with an eye injury, but isn't on the injury report and practiced Tuesday and Monday.

The Texans signed linebacker Hardy Nickerson to the practice squad.

Mills, a third-round pick out of Stanford in the 2021 NFL Draft, filled in for Taylor on Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He finished 8 of 18 passing for 102 yards, one touchdown and a 58.1 passer rating in his NFL regular-season debut.

Prior to his injury, Taylor completed 10 of 11 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown for a 144.3 passer rating. He also rushed for a 13-yard touchdown in the second quarter to tie the game at 14.

“You feel for your guys," Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks said Monday morning. "Everything that he puts into this game and to see him go down like that, it’s crushing. But knowing him, he’s built for it, he’ll find his way back and I bet you he’s grinding right now to come back as quick as he can.”

Fellow wide receiver Danny Amendola is projected to be out several weeks with a hamstring injury he also suffered Sunday in Cleveland. Culley mentioned the team could elect to elevate either Chris Moore or Jordan Veasey from the practice squad for Thursday's game.

