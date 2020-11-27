SI.com
Texans Daily
Breaking: Texans Cutting WR Kenny Stills

Mike Fisher

The Houston Texans are getting outstanding contributions in the passing game from a host of contributors - but not so much from Kenny Stills, the wide receiver who is going onto the waiver wire.

Stills has a history as a proven pass-catcher, but this year for the 4-8 Texans has just 11 catches for 144 yards. Houston attempted to trade him before the recent NFL deadline, but now, according to at least one report, is releasing him in order to help him find a better home.

Houston traded for the former New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins wide receiver last year, but the eighth-year veteran has found himself playing behind a trio of successful receivers, led of course by Will Fuller, who is again putting together a Pro Bowl season for the Texans with Deshaun Watson doing the same at QB. Even with the recent injury to Randall Cobb, Brandin Cooks and the rest of the receivers room obviously isn't leaving many snaps available to Stills, a 28-year-old deep threat who is on the final year of his contract.

Stills has played 117 career games with 77 starts and has 310 receptions for 4,843 yards and 37 touchdowns.

The Texans elevated Steven Mitchell from the practice squad for the game against the Lions. He has a chance to take Stills' spot on the roster and in the wide receiver pecking order. Rookie Isaiah Coulter could get some snaps now that Stills is gone as well. 

Stills was originally moved to the Texans from the Dolphins in 2019’s blockbuster deal. Now he gets the chance to move again, surely hoping he can latch on with a contender.

