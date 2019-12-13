State of The Texans
Brennan Scarlett and Two Other Texans Ruled Questionable for Sunday Against the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans in their final injury report in preparation for their game against the Tennessee Titans have ruled outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett questionable with a shoulder injury. Scarlett has been dealing with a shoulder issue that has already forced him to miss a game this season. 

Scarlett this season has 36 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles. 

Also, wide receiver Will Fuller and running back Taiwan Jones was ruled as questionable. Both Fuller and Jones are dealing with hamstring injuries. 

Fuller has 42 receptions for 598 yards and three touchdowns this season in 9 games. 

The Texans did receive good news with offensive tackle Chris Clark, cornerback Gareon Conley and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins all practicing without limitations on Friday. All three Texans were removed from the injury report and will be ready to play against the Titans. 

