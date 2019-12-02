State of The
Brennan Scarlett, Gareon Conley, and Keke Coutee Notable Names Inactive for the Texans Versus the Patriots

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are set to play the New England Patriots without some key players on Sunday Night Football. The Texans have sent in their inactives against the Patriots. 

Texans Inactives

WR Keke Coutee

CB Gareon Conley

DE Carlos Watkins

CB Cornell Armstrong

OLB Brennan Scarlett

DE Angelo Blackson

WR Steven Mitchell, Jr. 

The Texans will be without key players and high snap players this season with Brennan Scarlett and Angelo Blackson. Starting, Gareon Conley is sitting out this game with a hip injury. 

Active for the first time this season will be Joel Heath and Eddie Vanderdoes on the defensive line. Also, Bradley Roby returns after missing extended time with a hamstring injury, and Lonnie Johnson, Jr. returns after missing two games. 

