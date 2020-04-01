State of The Texans
Brent Qvale took notice when the Texans came calling and the Jets did not when free agency opened

Patrick D. Starr


With the COVID-19 pandemic changing the landscape of the NFL, Houston Texans offensive lineman Brent Qvale called the experience "stressful" with all of the unknowns. Not knowing what teams were interested in if the COVID-19 situation would change the process for him during free agency.

Currently, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Qvale is waiting to take his physical with a certified doctor to turn his verbal deal into a completed contract with the Texans.

Qvale joined the Jack Michael's Show in North Dakota on The Fan 740AM to discuss his process in free agency, expecting the New York Jets to offer him a contract, but that never came.

"You're trying to gauge what the market is," Qvale said of free agency on the Jack Michael's Show. "You're trying to figure out what teams that you've talked to in the past that might be interested. You try to figure out what your current team is thinking."

Entering his third time in free agency, the Jets have always been proactive in retaining Qvale, but that was not the case for him this off-season.

"When it came down to it this year," Qvale continued "Because I've been in free agency this is my third time doing it now, and it's been that New York has always been the top offer and it was the thing to go back there but this year was the first time. Houston came in really strong on that opening Wednesday of free agency, and we just sat there, and The Jets weren't giving what we were expecting."

Qvale continued, "Then I was talking to a couple of other teams who couldn't quite pull the trigger to make the best offer, and then it just came down to it on Friday that Houston was still there with a really strong offer. We took it."

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Qvale is waiting to complete his physical, and he discussed how that would have usually taken place if there were no travel restrictions in place.

"Normally you would fly down to Houston you'd get all your physicals done," Qvale said of free agency. "You'd get everything signed, and you know everything like that, but there's a big travel advisory now. I'm kind of in limbo in Lincoln, Nebraska just waiting to see what happens trying to get it all done here and send the film over to them. It's a very stressful interesting time this year."

