Brett Qvale picked the Texans due to their core group of players

Offensive lineman Brent Qvale landed with the Houston Texans just a few days after the start of free agency. Qvale reached a verbal agreement on a one-year deal with the Texans on that Friday, but currently, in Lincoln, Nebraska, he is waiting to take his physical to complete the deal with the team.

Expecting an offer from the New York Jets, the team he spent his entire career since arriving in the NFL as a rookie free agent from Nebraska in 2014, it was the Texans that had the most substantial offer on the table.

After checking on other teams who were interested and not able to reach the offer of the Texans, Qvale accepted the Texans offer to rejoin him with his offensive line coach from his rookie season, Mike Devlin.

Qvale joined the Jack Michael's Show in North Dakota on The Fan 740AM to discuss what his thoughts were after agreeing with the Texans and realizing that he was going to play with Deshaun Watson.

"Deshaun Watson is a stud, that's no doubt," Qvale said on the Jack Michael's Show. " I was very excited that we agreed to terms with Houston because when you're going through it, you are just thinking about the team and the numbers and the years and things like that. Then I realized once I signed, I was like, Oh yeah, Deshaun Watson's our quarterback like that's huge, and now I don't have to block J.J. Watt in a game. I can just block him in practice, so that's another big plus."

Qvale has played right tackle, left and right guard with the Jets over the seasons. He has appeared in 63 games with 15 starts over that stretch for the Jets.

The only season that the Jets pushed for a playoff appearance was in 2015 when they went 10 and 5, finishing second in the AFC East, but they failed to make the playoffs. Outside of Watson and Watt, Qvale chose the Texans due to their ability to make the playoffs consistently in the AFC South.

"It's exciting the Texans have a very good core group of guys that they," Qvale explained. "They're a winning team they've been to the playoffs, I think five out of the last six years, so it's something like we haven't had the best success when I was in with my six years with the Jets. We made one playoff run, and now I'm excited to go to a team that's consistently playing for the playoffs."

