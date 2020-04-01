State of The Texans
Brett Qvale picked the Texans due to their core group of players

Patrick D. Starr

Offensive lineman Brent Qvale landed with the Houston Texans just a few days after the start of free agency. Qvale reached a verbal agreement on a one-year deal with the Texans on that Friday, but currently, in Lincoln, Nebraska, he is waiting to take his physical to complete the deal with the team. 

Expecting an offer from the New York Jets, the team he spent his entire career since arriving in the NFL as a rookie free agent from Nebraska in 2014, it was the Texans that had the most substantial offer on the table. 

After checking on other teams who were interested and not able to reach the offer of the Texans, Qvale accepted the Texans offer to rejoin him with his offensive line coach from his rookie season, Mike Devlin. 

Qvale joined the Jack Michael's Show in North Dakota on The Fan 740AM to discuss what his thoughts were after agreeing with the Texans and realizing that he was going to play with Deshaun Watson. 

"Deshaun Watson is a stud, that's no doubt," Qvale said on the Jack Michael's Show. " I was very excited that we agreed to terms with Houston because when you're going through it, you are just thinking about the team and the numbers and the years and things like that. Then I realized once I signed, I was like, Oh yeah, Deshaun Watson's our quarterback like that's huge, and now I don't have to block J.J. Watt in a game. I can just block him in practice, so that's another big plus."

Qvale has played right tackle, left and right guard with the Jets over the seasons. He has appeared in 63 games with 15 starts over that stretch for the Jets. 

The only season that the Jets pushed for a playoff appearance was in 2015 when they went 10 and 5, finishing second in the AFC East, but they failed to make the playoffs. Outside of Watson and Watt, Qvale chose the Texans due to their ability to make the playoffs consistently in the AFC South. 

"It's exciting the Texans have a very good core group of guys that they," Qvale explained. "They're a winning team they've been to the playoffs, I think five out of the last six years, so it's something like we haven't had the best success when I was in with my six years with the Jets. We made one playoff run, and now I'm excited to go to a team that's consistently playing for the playoffs."

Texans meet with Houston's Josh Jones in a video conference call

The Houston Texans met with Houston Cougars offensive tackle Josh Jones in a video conference call in preparation for the NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Brent Qvale took notice when the Texans came calling and the Jets did not when free agency opened

Brent Qvale was impressed with the Houston Texans pushing hard to land him when free agency opened but he admits the situation with COVID-19 has made the process stressful.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill and Colleen O'Brien donate $100,000 to the Houston Food Bank

With the Houston Food Bank providing for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien and his wife Colleen donated $100,000 to help their cause.

Patrick D. Starr

Jon Weeks donates meals to Houston Emergency Center employees and Houston Fire Stations

Houston Texans long snapper Jon Weeks donated meals to several Houston Emergency Center employees and Houston Fire Stations on Tuesday from Whataburger.

Patrick D. Starr

Terrell Lewis Says the Texans "love what they see on film" from Him

Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis has met with the Houston Texans twice during the pre-draft process and has received good feedback on his style of play on the field.

Patrick D. Starr

Andre Johnson says his relationship with Bill O'Brien is good

Houston Texans special advisor to the head coach Andre Johnson says his relationship with head coach Bill O'Brien is good.

Patrick D. Starr

Andre Johnson says DeAndre Hopkins' trade is "part of the business"

Houston Texans Andre Johnson hates that DeAndre Hopkins was traded but he says it's time to move on from the situation.

Patrick D. Starr

Tristan Wirfs meets with the Texans on a video conference call

The Houston Texans have met with Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs on a video conference call due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

SOTT Mailbag: How does David Johnson fit with the Texans?

Answering reader questions on the Houston Texans and what did Bill O'Brien see in running back David Johnson plus discussions on Kahale Warring, the pass rush and a potential Deshaun Watson contract.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Laremy Tunsil and Texans starting the groundwork for a multi-year extension

The Houston Texans and left tackle Laremy Tunsil has started discussing an extension to keep him with the organization for the foreseeable future.

Patrick D. Starr