Brevin Jordan: Breakout Rookie Star TE for Houston Texans?

Brevin Jordan obviously envisions himself as a star, and maybe pretty much always has. Can the NFL see him that way?

Cynthia Frelund of NFL.com tries, listing the Houston Texans newcomer as the No. 4 guy in her ranking of rookie tight ends who have a chance to jump out in 2021.

She writes: "There is potential upside for Jordan. As of right now, the Texans’ top three receivers are Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb and Chris Conley. No matter who the QB is, the lack of depth could create an immediate opportunity for volume for Jordan. As measured in game speed, Jordan was the second-fastest player among Power Five tight ends during his college career. He forced 21 missed tackles on 105 targets at Miami, per PFF, and my computer vision counts him as earning the second-most yards after contact as a percentage of total yards in the FBS among tight ends last season.''

The 6-3, 247-pound Jordan can say all of that in one simple sentence: "I'm a playmaker!'' he claims.

"We feel like we got a steal with him,'' coach David Culley said of getting Jordan in Round 5. "It was a no-brainer with the ability he has.''

Jordan was considered by many as the No. 3 tight end in the class behind Florida's Kyle Pitts and Penn State's Pat Freiermuth. That fits with Frelund’s forecast. Now Jordan has to find a way to fit in Houston, where there are a crowd of other tight ends in Texans uniforms before he concerns himself with other tight ends in other uniforms.

