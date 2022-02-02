Flores Alerted Texans About Lawsuit; Could He Still Be Hired in Houston?

The news of Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL, the New York Giants, and the Miami Dolphins alleging that hiring practices within the league are rooted in racism caused shockwaves around the NFL Tuesday.

A finalist and favorite for the vacant Houston Texans head coach position, this has thrown not only his chances at this role into doubt but, as he acknowledged himself, his entire coaching career could hang in the balance.

However, in an interview with ESPN on Wednesday, Flores revealed that he alerted the Texans and New Orleans Saints prior to filing the lawsuit. Flores also made it clear that he would still be open to the roles - "I'm still very interested in coaching and leading either one of those teams."

This leads to the question: Could the Texans still hire Flores amidst the inevitable media attention that will be following him for some time? NFL Network's Ian Rapoport believes they can.

"Houston Texans are a team that was extremely interested in him, said Rapoport. "You [can] say 'how would they hire him?' The answer would be they just do. They do what's best for them, and worry about everything else after that. One thing I know about Nick Caserio is he will do what's best for his football team and not really care about the ramifications or repercussions. So, potentially that could be in play."

One potential stumbling block could be Flores' lawsuit's revelations on the firing of former Texans' head coach David Culley in January. Says the suit:

"In January 2021, the Houston Texans hired Mr. Culley to be Head Coach, though it was widely considered to be one of the most difficult situations for a first year Head Coach in memory," states the lawsuit within the "Notable recent examples of discriminatory conduct" section. Mr. Culley’s prospects for success were near impossible, but Mr. Culley managed to coach the team to the same record as the team had its previous season," states the lawsuit. "Immediately after the season ended, the Texans fired Mr. Culley without explanation other than vague “philosophical differences”—which begs the question why he was hired just one year earlier in the first place. Even the Texans GM acknowledged that, “a change after one season is unusual.”

Whether the Texans were aware that their decision to fire Culley, who spoke recently about this decision, would be included as evidence within the lawsuit is unknown.

It seems unlikely that Flores questioning this decision will help his chances at landing the Texans job. But again, as Rapoport pointed out, Caserio wants to make the best decision for his team. And if Caserio believes that he can explain the Culley decision to Flores and the two can come to an understanding, perhaps Flores could indeed still be Houston's next head coach.