BOMBSHELL: Brian Flores, Texans Coach Finalist, Sues NFL for Racism

Brian Flores is going all-in on the NFL and Giants, filing an explosive lawsuit about racism, claiming a text from Bill Belichick proves it.

Brian Flores, a finalist to be the next head coach of the Houston Texans, has filed an explosive lawsuit against the NFL and New York Giants in which the fired Miami Dolphins head coach alleges the team's hiring practices are rooted in racism.

Included in his alleged supporting evidence: A text from legendary NFL coach from Bill Belichick that the lawsuit claims proves the charge.

The 40-year-old coach filed the class action lawsuit in district court in New York on Tuesday.

Flores alleged that he is in receipt of a text from Belichick, his former boss and Patriots head coach, in the days leading up to when he interviewed with the Giants. During the conversation, Flores says Belichick congratulated Flores, who is Black, on landing the new job.

Flores explains that he was confused by the comment because he had yet to even go in for his scheduled interview. He asked Belichick for clarity and then allegedly came a realization: Belichick thought the text was from a different “Brian” - Brian Daboll, a Buffalo Bills top assistant - who just this week got the Giants job.

Flores insists this is proof he was only brought in for an interview to satiisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview a minority candidate when a head coaching job comes open.

Flores’ suit notes it is bringing action on the behalf of all prospective Black coaches and front office employees.

Douglas DeFelice-USA Today

Flores is asking the court to fix the NFL's alleged discriminatory hiring practices, in addition to damages.

Flores also accuses his former employer, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, of offering to pay bonuses for Miami losses in the owner’s alleged hopes of taking on the way to better draft position.