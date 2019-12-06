Broncos Kareem Jackson Expects His Trip To Face the Texans To Be An 'Emotional' One

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson finally took time to discuss the upcoming matchup with his former team, the Houston Texans. Jackson was a mainstay in the Texans organization for nine-seasons. After being selected in the first round out of Alabama during the 2010 NFL Draft.

Jackson, now helping lead the Broncos defense, is set to lockup with the Texans on Sunday.

"No, it's not personal," Jackson said on Thursday of facing his former team. "For me, it's just another game on the schedule,"

The Texans opted not to bring back Jackson allowing him to sign a deal with the Broncos this past off-season. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio likes the job that Jackson has done for the defense since arriving as a free agent this past summer.

"He came in, and our original plan was to use him as a safety," Fangio said of Jackson. "We had some injuries and shortages at the nickel position early in the season and had to play him some there, which set him back a little bit as a safety, but as the season has worn on, he's gotten more comfortable there and I think he's doing a good job for us."

Returning to Houston, the place he has called home for the past nine years. Jackson has been focused on the gameplan for Sunday against the Texans, but he will be entering from the opposite side of NRG Stadium for the first time in his NFL career.

"With me having ties there for nine years," Jackson explained. "I've never been in this situation going back to a place where I played before. It'll be good to see some familiar faces and stuff. Other than that, it's another game on the schedule, and I prepare the same way I prepare any other week."

He has already been asked to give intel on his former team at the start of the week talking the Texans' offensive personnel and what the coaching staff's mentality. Jackson has been the focal point for the Broncos this week against his former team.

"Honestly, it really hasn't hit me yet," Jackson continued. "Obviously, just preparing this week. I'm sure once I get there, get in the stadium and start to see a lot of people that I call my friends and a lot of the guys that I played with, that definitely will be very emotional for me. Just trying to keep that to a minimum as much as possible and just continue to focus on what we're there for."

