Broncos' Vic Fangio Knows Texans' Deshaun Watson Can Make Plays Improvising Because  "He's Been Doing It All His Life"

Patrick D. Starr

This week Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his game against the New England Patriots. Watson accounted for four touchdowns and continued to prove he is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. 

Opposing teams are starting to figure out that Watson is a handful to deal with during games, and Denver Broncos' head coach Vic Fangio is no different. 

During his weekly press conference, when asked about Watson and what the Texans quarterback brings as a player. Fangio was complimentary of the Texans signal-caller and his style of play.  

 "He's a hard guy to defend," Fangio explained. 

With the new wave of quarterback in the NFL of throwing and running threats at the quarterback position, Watson is in that mold. Watson is becoming a more polished passer as his career has progressed, but Fangio knows there are multiple layers to his game.

"Like I always say with these guys," Fangio continued on Watson. "You got to defend the play they've called the huddle and then defend the play that he's improvising. And he's really really good at it. He's fast. He's instinctive when he is scrambling he's looking to throw. He's been doing it all his life, and he's really good at it."

This season Watson has thrown for 3,133 yards and 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 69.2% of his passes. Watson has also rushed for 300 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. 

