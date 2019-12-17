State of The Texans
Bruce Arians Thinks Vernon Hargreaves, III Can Help The Texans With An Inside Look on the Buccaneers

Patrick D. Starr

It could be another revenge game for a player on the Houston Texans roster in Vernon Hargreaves, III, this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers released Hargreaves after questions of hustle in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and it all came to an end after a meeting with Bruce Arians. 

Asked about Hargreaves and if he can help the Texans with what the Buccaneers do as a team, Arians thinks their former cornerback can help their defense with inside information with practicing against quarterback Jameis Winston the past four seasons.

"I think the familiarity sure," Arians said of Hargreaves with the Buccaneers offensive personnel. "Now he's not going to be familiar with our receivers cause he doesn't know any of them now."

"I don't either," Arians said jokingly. 

The Buccaneers are set to be without their two top receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who are both done for the season with hamstring injuries. 

There was not much said from Arians when Hargreaves was waived nearly a month ago, and he told media to refer to press release on the reason for his release. 

Arians shed a little more light on the reason for Hargreaves' exit from the Buccaneers. 

"I think the young guys were earning the right to be on the field," Arian explained. 

With the Buccaneers giving up on Hargreaves, he has been added to the Texans secondary as the starting nickel for the defense. 

Against the Titans, Hargreaves had one of his better games covering from the slot allowing four receptions for 32 yards for an average of 8.0 yards a reception including a critical tackle on a third-down completion to force a Titans punt. 

