State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Bucs Jameis Winston Expects Texans Vernon Hargreaves, III To Play Good Football This Weekend

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, III, has already made it clear that this is not a revenge game for him on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

There has already been chatter from Buccaneers' head coach Bruce Arians feeling that Hargreaves can help the Texans with to prepare for Saturday, and even Hargreaves himself has acknowledged that he would help his teammates heading into Saturday. 

"I've practice against those guys on the offense for four years," Hargreaves said of the Buccaneers. "Been to plenty of camps with them. I don't know them like the back of my hand but I have a pretty good feel for them. I will share some information."

When asked about Hargreaves, Buccaneers Jameis Winston spoke highly of his former teammate. Winston and Hargreaves suited up together and took the field at Raymond James Stadium for the past four seasons and he knows how much this will mean to him. 

"Just got a tremendous amount of respect for Vern," Winston said of his former teammate. "Played against the guy in college, you know it's going to be a huge game for him just coming back and Ray J."

When the Buccaneers waived Hargreaves in mid-November, it was Winston that said the most of the move. 

"It was eye-opening to me," Winson said of Hargreaves' release in November. "But I know Vernon. I know the type of player that he is. I've been playing against him for a long time – I know he's going to bounce back, and he'll be a superstar again."

The time has come this Saturday that Hargreaves not only returns to face his former team but his hometown of Tampa. Winston knows what this game means to him and doesn't expect anything less from Hargreaves on Saturday.

 "You know this is his home town," Winston continued. "So I know he's excited. I know he's going to play really good football on Saturday."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"This Is Where I Am, This Is Where I Want to Be" Vernon Hargreaves, III Wants to Remain With the Texans for the Long Haul

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, III has spoken highly of the organization that claimed him off of waivers and he wants to make it his longterm home.

Texans Vernon Hargreaves, III Is Not Calling It a Revenge Game Against the Buccaneers

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Vernon Hargreaves III knows there will be plenty of trash talking on Saturday against his former team but he has no ill-will towards them for releasing him earlier in the season.

Texans Deshaun Watson's "Swag" Impresses Jameis Winston

Patrick D. Starr

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jameis Winston likes the "tremendous swag" Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson plays with on the football field.

Texans DeAndre Hopkins Has The Respect of the Buccaneers Coaching Staff

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins has earned the respect from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for his past performances against him.

Texans Want Charles Omenihu To Stay "Humble and Hungry"

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans rookie defensive end Charles Omenihu continues to be a pass rushing threat for the defensive front. The Texans want Omenihu to stay grounded and keep producing on the football field.

Laremy Tunsil Wants to Make the Houston Texans His Home

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans left tackle feels the organization helped put more exposure on him to help him have a solid 2019 season and now he wants to make Houston his home for the long-term.

Texans Laremy Tunsil Achieves a Childhood Goal of Making the Pro Bowl

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil achieved a goal that he has since he was in middle school and that was to make the Pro Bowl.

Texans DeAndre Hopkins Misses Practice Due To Illness

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins was a DNP for practice on Wednesday due to illness plus the injury round-up for the roster.

Podcast Episode 4.31: Texans Head to Nashville and Handle The Titans

Patrick D. Starr

State of the Texans discusses the Houston Texans key win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to take control of the AFC South.

Texans Angelo Blackson Wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Angelo Blackson Win AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his blocking a Tennessee Titans field goal attempt.