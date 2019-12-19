Bucs Jameis Winston Expects Texans Vernon Hargreaves, III To Play Good Football This Weekend

Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, III, has already made it clear that this is not a revenge game for him on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There has already been chatter from Buccaneers' head coach Bruce Arians feeling that Hargreaves can help the Texans with to prepare for Saturday, and even Hargreaves himself has acknowledged that he would help his teammates heading into Saturday.

"I've practice against those guys on the offense for four years," Hargreaves said of the Buccaneers. "Been to plenty of camps with them. I don't know them like the back of my hand but I have a pretty good feel for them. I will share some information."

When asked about Hargreaves, Buccaneers Jameis Winston spoke highly of his former teammate. Winston and Hargreaves suited up together and took the field at Raymond James Stadium for the past four seasons and he knows how much this will mean to him.

"Just got a tremendous amount of respect for Vern," Winston said of his former teammate. "Played against the guy in college, you know it's going to be a huge game for him just coming back and Ray J."

When the Buccaneers waived Hargreaves in mid-November, it was Winston that said the most of the move.

"It was eye-opening to me," Winson said of Hargreaves' release in November. "But I know Vernon. I know the type of player that he is. I've been playing against him for a long time – I know he's going to bounce back, and he'll be a superstar again."

The time has come this Saturday that Hargreaves not only returns to face his former team but his hometown of Tampa. Winston knows what this game means to him and doesn't expect anything less from Hargreaves on Saturday.

"You know this is his home town," Winston continued. "So I know he's excited. I know he's going to play really good football on Saturday."

