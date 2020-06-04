State of The Texans
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Cal McNair wants to use his platform to empower black leaders in the community

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans CEO Cal McNair released a statement through a video on social media discussing the recent killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Floyd, a native of Houston, Texas, was killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest. A cell phone video of the killing sparked national outrage and a deeper issue of police brutality aimed towards black Americans.

Earlier in the day, head coach Bill O'Brien made a strong statement condemning the actions of the police on the killing of George Floyd and offered his support to the African-American community. 

McNair in a video said the following statement. 

After watching and listening to many important stories. I would like to speak straight from the heart. We're all mourning the recent tragic deaths, George (Floyd), Breonna (Taylor), and Ahmaud (Arbrey) and we'll continue to pray for their families. 

I must acknowledge that this is not a recent issue. This has been a pervasive and mostly silent problem for the past 400 plus years. Our Texas players and their families have endured injustices for years. Like others who have spoken, I believe that these injustices cannot continue. 

As someone who has a platform to enact change. I'm going to do so through my actions, rather than my words. I recognize that I have many young black male voices that I can listen to. During direct conversations with them, I will listen more than talk and seek to understand. I acknowledge that after I'm done giving the statement, I have the privilege to continue going about my day feeling safe. 

Given that reality from here on forward. I will make it a priority for this awareness to become a part of the fabric of the Houston Texans, And I want to name what that will look like. What I envisioned is to use a platform of the Texans to empower black leaders in the community to speak and educate the Texans community. 

I spoke with a former player yesterday. He left me with a powerful sentiment. "Knowledge is power." Thank you.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Michael Thomas says he has always been for the people

Houston Texans Michael Thomas says that him taking a knee was always for the people and not for himself.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill O'Brien to the African-American community "We stand by you"

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien knows he has to be part of the change after the recent killing of Houston native George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Patrick D. Starr

Timmy Jernigan, Jr. via Instagram “I’m not going to Houston”

The Houston Texans verbal agreement with defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, Jr. will not be completed allowing the veteran to continue to look for a new NFL team for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

No joint practices for the Texans or NFL in 2020

The NFL has sent a memo out to all of the teams which included teams staying at their facilities for training camp and no joint practices.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt on George Floyd: "Silence is unacceptable"

Houston Texans J.J. Watt says that "Silence is unacceptable" on the death of George Floyd and racism.

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson on the message he has for the newest Texans additions to the roster

Deshaun Watson has one message for his newest Houston Texans teammates, they are going to compete in everything they do when they step inside the building.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Mailbag: Zach Fulton's contract opened up cap space, what is next for the Texans?

In this weekend's State of the Texans mailbag, we answer questions on the new cap space from the Zach Fulton move, possibly adding players and much more.

Patrick D. Starr

Inside AFC South: Who is the most important rookie for the Texans heading into 2020?

Who is the most important rookie for each AFC South team heading into the 2020 season? For the Houston Texans it is not hard to figure out who needs to make the biggest impact heading into the season.

Patrick D. Starr

With contract discussions ongoing, Texans Deshaun Watson is working on having the offense ready for 2020

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson knows contract discussions are ongoing for an extension but he is concentrating on getting the offense on being ready for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Deshaun Watson ready to take his mental game to the next level with his new-look offense

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson likes what the organization did this off-season and is ready to get to work with his newest additions of the offense.

Patrick D. Starr