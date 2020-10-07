The Houston Texans find themselves in somewhat of a precarious situation. Having fired their head coach and general manager just four games into the season, many teams would forget about today and focus on next year's team.

Thankfully for Houston, they're fortunate enough to have a legend of the game ready to step in. ... and help - today.

Romeo Crennel may not be the long-term solution as Houston's head coach, but he does provide them with a sense of stability that they have appeared to lack at times this year. He also brings with him not only an incredible resume but a style and personality that it seems players respect.

"I would say he's a little bit more of like a Tony Dungy type," said former Texans offensive lineman Eric Winston, per Mark Berman. "He's pretty calm."

Winston, the former NFLPA President, was with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012 with Crennel as his head coach.

Said Winston: "He's very matter of fact of, 'Guys, this is what we didn't do well. This is what we did well. This is where we got to improve.' I don't think he's gonna go in there and give any rah-rah speeches. He's not a loud guy. He's not a yeller or a screamer. He doesn't get in anybody's face, but I think he kind of plainly sets forward the objectives and what he thinks needs to be done to win games."

And it's clear that despite only winning four of his 19 games in charge at Arrowhead Stadium, he left an impression on the players.

"RAC (Crennel) is perfect for a situation like this because he’s a leader of men," said offensive lineman Jeff Allen, who worked with Crennel in both Kansas City and Houston. "I loved Romeo. I think he’s a great leader."

"Even though we didn’t win very much, he did a good job of keeping the team together. There were a lot of things going on. He definitely is going to foster a good environment with the Texans," said Allen per Aaron Wilson.

The NFL's oldest ever head coach at 73-years young, Crennel has spent a half-century coaching some of the most talented defensive players the game has ever seen, such as Lawrence Taylor, Willie McGinest, and of course, J.J. Watt.

And the 31-year old Watt has always been outspoken about his admiration for Crennel, who he has called "the best."

"He cares about his defense, he cares about his guys," said the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year back in 2018. "He genuinely wants to see every player succeed, and you just feel the love and the passion for the game and for his players. That makes you want to go out there and play even harder for him and make him proud."

At this point, speculation about O'Brien's successor will be endless, arguments about why he wasn't successful in Houston and who else in the organization should leave will go on, and for a team that is already struggling to find its rhythm, Crennel was the right call.

READ MORE: Bieniemy Time? 5 Candidates As Texans Next Head Coach

He is universally respected, liked, and brings with him a calm style that will surely help to stabilize things behind closed doors at NRG Stadium. Players clearly look up to him, and by the sounds of things will work their tails off for him.

Right now, that's exactly what Houston needs. Block out the noise, and get to work.