SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Calming Crennel: Perfect Coach For Today's Texans?

Anthony R Wood

The Houston Texans find themselves in somewhat of a precarious situation. Having fired their head coach and general manager just four games into the season, many teams would forget about today and focus on next year's team. 

Thankfully for Houston, they're fortunate enough to have a legend of the game ready to step in. ... and help - today.

Romeo Crennel may not be the long-term solution as Houston's head coach, but he does provide them with a sense of stability that they have appeared to lack at times this year. He also brings with him not only an incredible resume but a style and personality that it seems players respect.

"I would say he's a little bit more of like a Tony Dungy type," said former Texans offensive lineman Eric Winston, per Mark Berman. "He's pretty calm."

Winston, the former NFLPA President, was with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012 with Crennel as his head coach. 

Said Winston: "He's very matter of fact of, 'Guys, this is what we didn't do well. This is what we did well. This is where we got to improve.' I don't think he's gonna go in there and give any rah-rah speeches. He's not a loud guy. He's not a yeller or a screamer. He doesn't get in anybody's face, but I think he kind of plainly sets forward the objectives and what he thinks needs to be done to win games." 

And it's clear that despite only winning four of his 19 games in charge at Arrowhead Stadium, he left an impression on the players.

"RAC (Crennel) is perfect for a situation like this because he’s a leader of men," said offensive lineman Jeff Allen, who worked with Crennel in both Kansas City and Houston. "I loved Romeo. I think he’s a great leader."

"Even though we didn’t win very much, he did a good job of keeping the team together. There were a lot of things going on. He definitely is going to foster a good environment with the Texans," said Allen per Aaron Wilson.

The NFL's oldest ever head coach at 73-years young, Crennel has spent a half-century coaching some of the most talented defensive players the game has ever seen, such as Lawrence Taylor, Willie McGinest, and of course, J.J. Watt. 

And the 31-year old Watt has always been outspoken about his admiration for Crennel, who he has called "the best."

"He cares about his defense, he cares about his guys," said the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year back in 2018. "He genuinely wants to see every player succeed, and you just feel the love and the passion for the game and for his players. That makes you want to go out there and play even harder for him and make him proud."

At this point, speculation about O'Brien's successor will be endless, arguments about why he wasn't successful in Houston and who else in the organization should leave will go on, and for a team that is already struggling to find its rhythm, Crennel was the right call.

READ MORE: Bieniemy Time? 5 Candidates As Texans Next Head Coach

He is universally respected, liked, and brings with him a calm style that will surely help to stabilize things behind closed doors at NRG Stadium. Players clearly look up to him, and by the sounds of things will work their tails off for him. 

Right now, that's exactly what Houston needs. Block out the noise, and get to work.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crennel's Texans Fall In SI Power Rankings

For hopefully the last time this season, the Houston Texans have fallen further down SI's NFL Power Rankings as they prepare for a new era under Romeo Crennel.

Anthony R Wood

Bieniemy Time? 5 Candidates As Texans Next Head Coach

The Houston Texans are in need of a new head coach after the departure of Bill O'Brien, and thankfully, there is no shortage of options available.

Anthony R Wood

by

AlTruckee

Texans Tryouts: Houston Hero & Ex NFL First-Round Pick

Texans Give Tryouts to A Houston Football Hero & An Ex NFL First-Round Pick

Mike Fisher

Fired O'Brien: 'I Respected the Decision'

Bill O’Brien on his firing from the Houston Texans: 'I respected the decision, because we just didn’t do enough'

Mike Fisher

by

AlTruckee

Texans Crennel Becomes Oldest NFL Coach Ever

The Houston Texans Are Trying To Take A Step Forward With Bill O'Brien's Interim Replacement As Romeo Crennel Becomes Oldest NFL Coach Ever

Mike Fisher

BREAKING: Texans Fire Bill O'Brien After 100th Game

Bill O'Brien Has Been In Charge Of Exactly 100 Houston Texans Games, And Today, It's 'A Mess Of Their Own Making'

Mike Fisher

by

Kellz7

McNair: Texans 'Aim To Win Championships'

Owner Cal McNair, In The Wake Of Monday's Firing Of Coach/GM Bill O'Brien: The Houston Texans 'Aim To Win Championships'

Mike Fisher

The Bad, The Bad, And The Ugly From Houston's Loss To Minnesota

Easily one of the worst performances in recent memory from the Houston Texans, were there any positives to be drawn from their loss to the Minnesota Vikings? The Bad, The Bad, And The Ugly

Anthony R Wood

by

AlTruckee

Breaking: Texans Fire Bill O'Brien - What Comes Next?

In breaking news, the Houston Texans have fired head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien, leaving Romeo Crennel in charge for the remainder of the 2020 NFL season.

Anthony R Wood

'Shuffling Deck Chairs': Vikings 31, Texans 23

The 'Titanic' Reference Is A Stretch - But The Houston Texans' 31-23 Week 4 NFL Loss To Previously-Winless Minnesota Did Include 'Change' In The Form Of 'Shuffling Deck Chairs'

Mike Fisher