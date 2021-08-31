Could Cam Newton Succeed As Texans QB1?

A few NFL teams are interested in the former MVP as more than just a backup

The NFL was shaken Tuesday morning when the New England Patriots released veteran starting quarterback and former league MVP Cam Newton, opening the door for the Mac Jones era to begin in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Newton had a tumultuous 14 months with the Patriots after spending almost three months as a free agent after being released by the Carolina Panthers in 2020. He went from presumed starter to COVID-list to benched then back to starter. His role with the team beyond 2020 was always in question, especially after the Patriots drafted Mac Jones out of Alabama in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Newton is now 32, a former MVP and Super Bowl quarterback, and unemployed. There are a few teams who could use a starting quarterback with his skill set, including the Houston Texans.

Does Newton have anything left? He's clearly lost a step since his early days at Carolina, and he struggled through much of 2020 with New England with decisions and accuracy.

Watching him play in 2020 it's apparent Newton is a little slower with his defensive reads and setting his feet. In previous seasons, his athleticism helped him overcome mechanical deficiencies. That athleticism has declined, and now those mechanical deficiencies are glaring.

As we all know, the Patriots of 2020 were not the Patriots of yesteryear. Newton had no clear No. 1 receiver and his offensive line was average at best.

He would have some of the same issues in Houston. Aside from left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who might be the Texans' best player at any position, the Texans' offensive line is questionable at best.

Are Brandin Cooks and Will Fuller better than New England's Jakobi Myers and James White? The answer there is yes. Newton would definitely have better targets in Houston than in New England in 2020, but would that translate to success on the field?

There's no way of knowing for sure unless we see it happen.

Is a Newton-Texans marriage likely? No. There are clearly other teams looking for a quarterback who are in better situations on and off the field than the Texans.

The Eagles and Dolphins are entering 2021 with young quarterbacks and could be looking for upgrades. Washington Football Team might make the most sense for Newton. It has one of the best defenses in the league and WFT head coach Ron Rivera coached Newton in Carolina during his glory years.

The Dallas Cowboys, who made their own quarterback cuts today, might be interested in Newton to back up starter Dak Prescott.

There is a positive link between the Texans and Newton, as new Houston general manager Nick Caserio knows what Cam can do on the field and how he might fit in the locker room. Caserio was the Patriots' director of pro personnel during Newton's season last year in New England.

With Deshaun Watson obviously done in Houston, the Texans would be smart to look at quarterbacks other than announced starter Tyrod Taylor and backup Davis Miles.

Is Newton the answer in Houston? That's between Newton and Caserio.

