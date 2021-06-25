Can The Texans Finally Use The Throwback Oilers Logo?

Although the NFL will allow retro jerseys to return, don't expect the Oilers logo for the Houston Texans

HOUSTON - For years, NFL fans have been clamoring for retro uniforms and helmets to return. They now will only have to wait another season before that becomes true.

The NFL sent a memo to clubs Thursday announcing that it will allow teams to wear two different helmets beginning in the 2022 season. This means that when a team elects to wear a different uniform than the traditional home and away, the helmet can also correlate and be different..

For the Houston Texans, does this mean that finally the former Houston Oilers' blue and white logo can be worn on a helmet come 2022?

Unfortunately, that still will be off the table due to AFC rival Tennessee.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk - the daughter of Bud Adams, the man who founded the Oilers in 1960 - told Titans beat reporter Paul Kuharsky in 2019 that the prospect of the Texans playing in Oilers uniforms wasn’t in consideration.

“Very interesting, except the Oilers don’t have anything to do with the Texans,” Strunk said. “So that’s a hard no.”

Adams elected to move the team to Nashville in 1997. Initially, the Oilers kept its signature oil rig logo through 1996-98' seasons while playing at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in 1996.

On November 14, 1998, Adams announced that the Oilers would be known as the Tennessee Titans starting in 1999. The Adams family, though, still owns the rights to Oilers' trademark.

In some cases, a city can claim a team name if they ever elect to bring professional sports back. When the Cleveland Browns left for Baltimore in 1996, the city sued for ownership for the right of the team name — eventually leading to the Baltimore Ravens becoming an expansion team and the Browns name to be left unused until its return to Cleveland in 1999.

In similar fashion, if basketball is able to return to Seattle, the city owns the rights to the SuperSonics. The same would happen with the Minnesota Twins should they leave the state.

There were no such lawsuits to keep the Oilers' franchise and history in Houston, meaning the trademark does not belong to the city. In return, the days of Warren Moon and Earl Campbell jerseys will remain in the past and won't be worn at NRG Stadium any time in the near future. So there can be Houston “alternates” - but they won’t be Oilers alternates.

