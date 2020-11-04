SI.com
Can McCown Help Watson to Next Level?

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have added a quarterback to their roster and the addition is all about the play of Deshaun Watson. 

No, Watson's play isn't poor by any means. This quarterback is not here to take from Deshaun Watson. 

Josh McCown is here to give to Deshaun Watson. 

McCown is a well-traveled veteran in the NFL. The Texans are his 10th organization. For years he has been touted as a future coach in this league. 

He was a player-coach when injured for the Jets. Earlier this year Philadelphia contemplated making their former quarterback the offensive coordinator. The Eagles ended up having him be player-coach from his Texas home as a member of the practice squad.

Now the native Texan is here to help the Texans. 

READ MORE: Texans’ ‘Stink’ Needs "Deodorant’

Most recently working to improve Eagles franchise gunslinger Carson Wentz, McCown becomes an amazing asset for the development of Deshaun Watson. He easily becomes the most experienced offensive football mind on the offense, far more than even offensive coordinator Tim Kelly. 

There's nothing more Tim Kelly can give to Deshaun Watson. Kelly's experience is limited, having only coached under O'Brien in the NFL. He is not likely going to be in the organization next year, and it would be shocking for him to be in the NFL on a non-O'Brien coaching staff. 

Kelly has exhausted his abilities and Watson needs more. 

This is where McCown comes in. 

Watson has never been afforded a resource in the building like McCown. The veteran likely won't play at all, but he can help Watson with his play each day in the quarterback room. 

The speculation on McCown is he will one day be a coach and very soon will be significantly involved in an offense in such a role. This might be a test run for McCown as he wraps up his days on the active roster. 

READ MORE: Update On Texans GM & Coach Search

Perhaps the native Texan McCown - who has a comfort level here as he lives about two hours outside of Houston, where he has two sons playing high school football - could go from a player who is familiar with the organization's star asset to a rookie coach ready to climb the ranks. 

Ultimately, McCown's impact will be a long-term payoff in 2020 for Watson, and hopefully beyond. The way McCown is talked about in NFL circles could have Houston turning the 2020 veteran quarterback into a 2021 rookie coaching asset. 

