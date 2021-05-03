Can This High-IQ Texans Rookie Be A Team Leader?

Rookie fifth-round pick Garret Wallow out of TCU discussed his goal to bring leadership to the Houston Texans.

On Saturday, the Houston Texans traded up twice in order to draft TCU linebacker Garret Wallow with the 170th pick in the NFL Draft, and the rookie made it clear that he plans to bring a certain quality to the Texans locker room.

"One thing about me is just leadership, so that’s one thing that I want to bring to the Texans, is just coming in and being the best leader that I can, being the best player for the team that I can," said Wallow. "Definitely want to come in there and learn the playbook, be a smart player for the Texans and help out any way that I can for us to win a Super Bowl.''

A Super Bowl seems a long way off. Is a "rookie team leader'' closer to reality?

Said GM Nick Caserio on his call to Wallow: "You're the kind of person we want to have here.''

A team captain for the Horned Frogs, Wallow was named first-team All-Big 12 in both 2019 and 2020 during which he also led the team in tackles with 125 and 90 respectively. A former safety, Wallow - who mentioned his rising football IQ as a result of playing at TCU - should be a sound fit in defensive coordinator Lovie Smith's 4-3 Tampa 2 defense for the Texans.

Wallow is a sideline-to-sideline defender who plays with patience and anticipates plays well, bringing energy and aggression when called upon.

In a crowded Zach Cunningham-led Texans linebacker corps, the 6-2, 230-pound Wallow should still have a good shot at making it as a backup and maybe a key leader on special teams. ... and maybe even more.

“It’s just a beautiful opportunity,” Wallow said of the chance to play for Smith. “It’s a beautiful thing, man. It’s just crazy. As you can tell, I’m still at a loss for words. I’m just excited to get down there and get started and get things rolling.”

