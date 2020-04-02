Can Tim Jernigan have bounce-back with the Texans in 2020?

The Houston Texans have been on the hunt during the free agency period to find a veteran defensive lineman to help with their depth and agreed verbally with Tim Jernigan, Jr. Jernigan arrives to the Texans coming off two down seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he battled injuries, a herniated disc in his neck in 2018, and a foot injury in 2019 that caused him to miss games.

Jernigan lands a one-year deal worth $3.75 million with $1.25 million guaranteed, according to his agent Bill Johnson.

With Jernigan now in the fold with the Texans, the questions now are what the veteran defensive tackle brings to the roster.

We asked our good friend Dave Zangaro who covers the Eagles beat for NBC Sports Philadelphia about Jernigan. We discussed his time with the Eagles, what he brings as a player, and, most importantly, does Jernigan have a bounce-back season left in him for 2020.

The Rundown on the Texans Tim Jernigan

The big question is Jernigan's health. A herniated disc in his neck in 2018 and a foot issue in 2019, you think he can bounce back?

DZ: The injuries really piled up for Jernigan over the last few years. Even though he played most of the 2017 Super Bowl season, he played the second half with a nagging ankle injury. And in the next offseason, he suffered a mysterious neck/back injury. He still hasn't said publicly what happened. Jernigan missed most of that season, and then last year, he hurt his foot in Week 2. Even though he returned later in the year, he missed significant time. So, that's a pretty long list of injuries in a few years, and it's possible he's just an injury-prone player who will never be able to stay healthy. But he's also only 27 and played some good football down the stretch for the Eagles last season as they made their playoff push. It was enough to make me think he has something left.

The Eagles saw something in Jernigan when they traded for him from Baltimore. His 2017 season was his best season for the Eagles, what did you like most about his play?

DZ: In 2017, Jernigan actually got off to a bit of a slow start. He was coming from Baltimore's 3-4 two-gapping scheme, and it took him a bit of time to acclimate to Jim Schwartz's one-gap, get-up-the-field 4-3. But once he did, he was a very nice compliment to Fletcher Cox inside. Cox obviously garners a lot of attention, and it left Jernigan with a lot of 1-on-1s, and he took advantage. And his personality fit really well in that locker room. He was a favorite of his teammates' and a good guy to have around for morale.

Jernigan is known as a run defender first, can he rush the passer at all from the interior?

DZ: Yeah, Jernigan is definitely known as more of a run-stuffer, but he has the ability to get after the QB as well. He's not some 350-pound nose tackle. When he's healthy, Jernigan moves well and can get after the QB. He's never going to be a double-digit sack guy, but he can at least get some pressure on quarterbacks.

Does Jernigan has enough left to make the Texans roster in 2020?

DZ: Jernigan definitely has enough left in the tank to make the roster and probably have a nice role in the rotation. When Timmy is healthy, he's pretty good. The big question with him at this point in his career is whether or not he can stay healthy enough to make a difference. I like the move from the Texans in that they didn't make a huge commitment to him, but there's definitely upside here. He is also just a fun guy to be around, always has a big smile on his face and will be a nice addition to the locker room.

You can follow Dave Zangaro and his Eagles coverage here.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here