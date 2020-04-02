State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Can Tim Jernigan have bounce-back with the Texans in 2020?

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have been on the hunt during the free agency period to find a veteran defensive lineman to help with their depth and agreed verbally with Tim Jernigan, Jr. Jernigan arrives to the Texans coming off two down seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he battled injuries, a herniated disc in his neck in 2018, and a foot injury in 2019 that caused him to miss games. 

Jernigan lands a one-year deal worth $3.75 million with $1.25 million guaranteed, according to his agent Bill Johnson. 

With Jernigan now in the fold with the Texans, the questions now are what the veteran defensive tackle brings to the roster. 

We asked our good friend Dave Zangaro who covers the Eagles beat for NBC Sports Philadelphia about Jernigan. We discussed his time with the Eagles, what he brings as a player, and, most importantly, does Jernigan have a bounce-back season left in him for 2020. 

The Rundown on the Texans Tim Jernigan

The big question is Jernigan's health. A herniated disc in his neck in 2018 and a foot issue in 2019, you think he can bounce back?

DZ: The injuries really piled up for Jernigan over the last few years. Even though he played most of the 2017 Super Bowl season, he played the second half with a nagging ankle injury. And in the next offseason, he suffered a mysterious neck/back injury. He still hasn't said publicly what happened. Jernigan missed most of that season, and then last year, he hurt his foot in Week 2. Even though he returned later in the year, he missed significant time. So, that's a pretty long list of injuries in a few years, and it's possible he's just an injury-prone player who will never be able to stay healthy. But he's also only 27 and played some good football down the stretch for the Eagles last season as they made their playoff push. It was enough to make me think he has something left. 

The Eagles saw something in Jernigan when they traded for him from Baltimore. His 2017 season was his best season for the Eagles, what did you like most about his play?

DZ: In 2017, Jernigan actually got off to a bit of a slow start. He was coming from Baltimore's 3-4 two-gapping scheme, and it took him a bit of time to acclimate to Jim Schwartz's one-gap, get-up-the-field 4-3. But once he did, he was a very nice compliment to Fletcher Cox inside. Cox obviously garners a lot of attention, and it left Jernigan with a lot of 1-on-1s, and he took advantage. And his personality fit really well in that locker room. He was a favorite of his teammates' and a good guy to have around for morale. 

Jernigan is known as a run defender first, can he rush the passer at all from the interior?

DZ: Yeah, Jernigan is definitely known as more of a run-stuffer, but he has the ability to get after the QB as well. He's not some 350-pound nose tackle. When he's healthy, Jernigan moves well and can get after the QB. He's never going to be a double-digit sack guy, but he can at least get some pressure on quarterbacks. 

Does Jernigan has enough left to make the Texans roster in 2020?

DZ: Jernigan definitely has enough left in the tank to make the roster and probably have a nice role in the rotation. When Timmy is healthy, he's pretty good. The big question with him at this point in his career is whether or not he can stay healthy enough to make a difference. I like the move from the Texans in that they didn't make a huge commitment to him, but there's definitely upside here. He is also just a fun guy to be around, always has a big smile on his face and will be a nice addition to the locker room. 

You can follow Dave Zangaro and his Eagles coverage here. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans reach an agreement with defensive tackle Tim Jernigan, Jr.

The Houston Texans have reached a verbal agreement with defensive tackle Tim Jernigan Jr. to add to their defensive line depth.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55

The Rundown: What Tim Jernigan's arrival means to the Texans

The Houston Texans have reached a verbal agreement with veteran defensive tackle Tim Jernigan. We take a closer look on how it changes things for the Texans' roster and heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill and Colleen O'Brien donate $100,000 to the Houston Food Bank

With the Houston Food Bank providing for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien and his wife Colleen donated $100,000 to help their cause.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans meet with Houston's Josh Jones in a video conference call

The Houston Texans met with Houston Cougars offensive tackle Josh Jones in a video conference call in preparation for the NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Brent Qvale took notice when the Texans came calling and the Jets did not when free agency opened

Brent Qvale was impressed with the Houston Texans pushing hard to land him when free agency opened but he admits the situation with COVID-19 has made the process stressful.

Patrick D. Starr

Brett Qvale picked the Texans due to their core group of players

Houston Texans Brent Qvale likes that he is set to be on the same team Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt but more importantly being part of a team that pushes for the playoffs.

Patrick D. Starr

Jon Weeks donates meals to Houston Emergency Center employees and Houston Fire Stations

Houston Texans long snapper Jon Weeks donated meals to several Houston Emergency Center employees and Houston Fire Stations on Tuesday from Whataburger.

Patrick D. Starr

Terrell Lewis Says the Texans "love what they see on film" from Him

Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis has met with the Houston Texans twice during the pre-draft process and has received good feedback on his style of play on the field.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Andre Johnson says his relationship with Bill O'Brien is good

Houston Texans special advisor to the head coach Andre Johnson says his relationship with head coach Bill O'Brien is good.

Patrick D. Starr

Andre Johnson says DeAndre Hopkins' trade is "part of the business"

Houston Texans Andre Johnson hates that DeAndre Hopkins was traded but he says it's time to move on from the situation.

Patrick D. Starr