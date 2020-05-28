Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins thinks Texans Deshaun Watson's game will be impacted without him

Will Houston Texans Deshaun Watson's game take a dip without former number one target Arizona Cardinals wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins?

Hopkins' thinks so.

Hopkins joined ESPN's Jalen and Jacoby to discuss his exit from the Texans to the Cardinals.

With that dependency on Hopkins, the Cardinals wide receiver feels that Watson will be okay in the long run, but the Texans quarterback's game will be impacted without him this coming season.

"That's my boy," Hopkins said about Watson on Jalen and Jacoby. "I wish him nothing but the best. I'm in the NFC, so I hope I see him in the Super Bowl. Obviously, his best target is a guy you can depend on, not being there for him – I'm pretty sure that would impact any quarterback's game."

Together in 38 regular-season games, Watson and Hopkins averaged 87.8 yards a game, 8.7 yards per attempt, 68.5% completion percentage, 25 passing touchdowns, and 182 1st downs.

When asked about his relationship with quarterback Deshaun Watson, Hopkins expects greats things from his close friend in 2020.

"Deshaun's an elite quarterback," Hopkins said. "One of the best quarterbacks I've had a chance to play with so far. And if he's able to make players better, and I'm pretty sure that that's what he's going to do. He's going to rally his team up to help him win."

This is the second time that Hopkins has been on record saying that the Texans would be fine without him with Watson leading the offense.

In 38 games over his first three NFL seasons, Watson threw for 9,716 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He has also rushed for 14 touchdowns. Watson tore his ACL his rookie season ending his promising start to his career early.

In those 38 games with Watson as the quarterback, the Texans are 24-13 in the regular-season starts of Watson with two playoff appearances the past seasons.

It will be up to Watson to make his new offensive skill players work with the additions of running back David Johnson, wide receiver Randall Cobb, and Brandin Cooks and prove he will be just fine with Hopkins' presence in the lineup.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here