Carlos Hyde Appreciates The Texans Winning Ways

Patrick D. Starr

As the Houston Texans congratulated each other after their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and helping clinch the AFC South title, running back, Carlos Hyde was happy with the results. 

Hyde had a tough day on the ground, but his 27 yards rushing and one-yard touchdown rush helped the Texans find a way to win on Saturday. 

In his 6th season in the NFL, Hyde was able to celebrate the first-ever division championship of his career. Bouncing around teams over the past couple of seasons, Hyde was pushed to the side with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars and then only to be traded by the Kansas City Chiefs in the off-season. 

Hyde saw first hand with the Browns and Jaguars how promising seasons can turn in a hurry, but he is appreciative of landing in the right spot for his career like Houston. 

"I mean other teams, we were nowhere near the position we in today," Hyde said of his previous stops. "But this group here it was a group of brothers everybody sticking together even when it is not pretty. Guys sticking together, we are not getting down anything. Just stay with it kept fighting, you know it paid off for us today."

Joining with a team that has won four of the last five AFC South titles, Hyde feels that head coach Bill O'Brien knows what he is doing for this much success. 

"It's my first time winning the division," Hyde continued. "But you know, OB obviously got the formula if he won, what you say four out of five? You know, OB knows something then."

In Texans fashion, the celebration will be short-lived, and they will get back to the drawing board preparing for the Tennessee Titans in week 17. Hyde is back to that mentality and trying to get the offense back on track heading into the playoffs. 

"Just keep working," Hyde said of what is next. "It's a good win for us. So, we got some stuff to build from, learn from, just keep moving forward."

