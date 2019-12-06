Carlos Hyde Knows The Texans Running Game Needs To Find Its Stride Again

Every week the Houston Texans work hard to correct issues within phases for the game, and the running game has been an issue for the offense. The Texans running game has been a slight issue the past two games, and despite putting up victories against the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots, it has to be corrected.

Through the first ten games of the season, the Texans offense was averaging 140.7 yards on the ground. The last two games that number has dipped to 75.5 yards a game, which is not how the Texans draw it up.

Riding a two-game winning streak, running back Carlos Hyde knows that the running game needs to get back on track.

"Get the run game going," Hyde on what the offense needs to do. "Last week we didn't have too much success running the ball last week. I think the run game would be huge for us. And just bottom line is executing the game plan, you know, whatever play OB decides to call us as players it is our job to go out there and execute that play. I think we, we do that protect the ball. I think we'd be just fine."

The past two games have seen Hyde average 3.2 yards per carry with no touchdowns. Against the Colts, Hyde had 33-yard run, and outside of that run, he is only averaging 2.0 yards per carry.

Head Coach Bill O'Brien understands the importance of getting the run game back alive and helping take the pressure off the passing game from doing all the work.

"We need to improve in the running game," O'Brien explained. "We're going to work hard on that this week and see if we can get it better. This is a very challenging team, the Broncos, to run the ball against, but we have to – coaches and players alike. We've got to coach it better, and the players have to work hard to execute it better, but we've got to try to improve in the running game."

There has been a success with the running game, and it starts with Hyde's and his ability to get downhill with the football. Hyde thinks getting back to the basics should be enough to help clean up things heading into Sunday.

"Just getting back to the basics," Hyde continued. "Just getting back to, you know, what we do best. That is just getting downhill and getting behind our pads and running hard."

