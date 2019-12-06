State of The
Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Carlos Hyde Knows The Texans Running Game Needs To Find Its Stride Again

Patrick D. Starr

Every week the Houston Texans work hard to correct issues within phases for the game, and the running game has been an issue for the offense. The Texans running game has been a slight issue the past two games, and despite putting up victories against the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots, it has to be corrected. 

Through the first ten games of the season, the Texans offense was averaging 140.7 yards on the ground. The last two games that number has dipped to 75.5 yards a game, which is not how the Texans draw it up. 

Riding a two-game winning streak, running back Carlos Hyde knows that the running game needs to get back on track. 

"Get the run game going," Hyde on what the offense needs to do. "Last week we didn't have too much success running the ball last week. I think the run game would be huge for us. And just bottom line is executing the game plan, you know, whatever play OB decides to call us as players it is our job to go out there and execute that play. I think we, we do that protect the ball. I think we'd be just fine."

The past two games have seen Hyde average 3.2 yards per carry with no touchdowns. Against the Colts, Hyde had 33-yard run, and outside of that run, he is only averaging 2.0 yards per carry. 

Head Coach Bill O'Brien understands the importance of getting the run game back alive and helping take the pressure off the passing game from doing all the work. 

"We need to improve in the running game," O'Brien explained. "We're going to work hard on that this week and see if we can get it better. This is a very challenging team, the Broncos, to run the ball against, but we have to – coaches and players alike. We've got to coach it better, and the players have to work hard to execute it better, but we've got to try to improve in the running game."

There has been a success with the running game, and it starts with Hyde's and his ability to get downhill with the football. Hyde thinks getting back to the basics should be enough to help clean up things heading into Sunday. 

"Just getting back to the basics," Hyde continued. "Just getting back to, you know, what we do best. That is just getting downhill and getting behind our pads and running hard."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jacob Martin is Going to 'Excel' at Whatever the Houston Texans Ask Him to Do

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans' Jacob Martin is focused on doing whatever the team wants him to do because he is going to excel at what they ask of him.

"My Cause, My Cleats": Texans Lonnie Johnson, Jr. Continues to Use His Platform To Support His Hometown

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans Lonnie Johnson, Jr. continues to use his platform to support his local community in Gary,Indiana with his cleats for the NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats.'

Broncos Kareem Jackson Expects His Trip To Face the Texans To Be An 'Emotional' One

Patrick D. Starr
0

Denver Broncos Kareem Jackson is set to travel to face the Houston Texans and the place he called home for nine-seasons.

Injury Update: Texans Jordan Akins Has Knee Issue That Keeps Him Limited In Practice

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins has a knee issue that had him limited in practice on Thursday plus other injury updates for the team.

Houston Texans Sign Safety Shalom Luani to The Practice Squad

Patrick D. Starr
1 0

Free agent safety Shalom Luani has been signed to the Houston Texans practice squad.

Vernon Hargreaves III Is Waiting To See What the Future Holds - Likes How the Texans Have Treated Him Since Being Claimed

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III is waiting to see what the future holds but he likes what the organization has done for him since being claimed off of waivers.

Will Fuller's Presence Continues to Keep Defenses Honest for the Houston Texans' Offense

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans continue to appreciate Will Fuller's presence to change defenses ability to defend play-to-play.

Bradley Roby Appreciates The City of Houston and More Importantly The Texans Pushing For 'Excellence'

Patrick D. Starr
0

Cornerback Bradley Roby signed with the Houston Texans on a one-year deal and he likes what the city offers him but more importantly what the Texans organization is about.

Houston Texans Trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, and Kenny Stills Has the Attention of Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans wide receiver trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, and Kenny Stills are getting the attention of opposing defenses week to week. Denver Broncos' Vic Fangio is well aware of the threat they pose as a group.

Broncos' Vic Fangio Knows Texans' Deshaun Watson Can Make Plays Improvising Because "He's Been Doing It All His Life"

Patrick D. Starr
0

Denver Broncos' head coach Vic Fangio understands the threat that Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson is because of he can make plays outside of the play call in the huddle.