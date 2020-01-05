Carlos Hyde Says The Texans Are All "On The Same Mission"

Houston, Texas- Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde helped the offense put points on the board in their comeback from a 16-0 hole to beat the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card opener 21-19.

Hyde, who has been the Texans primary running back the entire season, continues to pace the running game. Only averaging 3.0 yards per carry, Hyde continued to do the dirty work in the running game to set up the passing game, the Texans offense averaged over 10 yards a pass play with him in the game.

There were many Texans who helped contribute to the win, but Hyde feels the entire organization is on the same page wanting the same end goal.

"It ain't really about role players, you know?" Hyde said of the Texans. "Everybody on his team, all the way to the coaching staff to the janitors. The people in the cafeteria everybody plays a part in it."

Hyde had the first playoff appearance of his career and was able to be part of an impressive Texans comeback after a slow start to the game.

"Feels good to get the first playoff win," Hyde said after their playoff win. "You know, one down three to go. Just keep working get back to work and keep pushing man feels good, though."

Hyde had tough sledding throughout the day, rushing for 48 yards on the ground, but he had a near costly fumble that rolled out of bounds after Deshaun Watson pitied it to him on a speed option. The play call came at the right time, but the open lane to the end zone but came up empty.

"Oh my god," Hyde said of his fumbled pitch. "Just with the pitch, I just saw the touchdown, before I had the ball. Like, I just knew it was guaranteed touchdown, I got too excited right there."

In the huddle, Watson called Hyde's number on the next play for the five-yard touchdown reception. Hyde was appreciative of Watson, allowing him to redeem himself.

"Then Deshaun came back, and huddle was like score right here," Hyde said of the touchdown play. "I thought it was a run and he called it the other play oh yeah let's go so I know it's crazy though I'm running to the flat and he said yo! said Los Turn around. Turn around right there. It was good, though.

The 16-0 comeback for the Texans was a massive step for a team that could not get out of their way, especially on offense in the first half of the game. Hyde appreciates how the Texans were able to keep plugging away to pull out the win over the Bills.

"For this team, though, it just shows that guys are relentless and will keep fighting to the end," Hyde said of the Texans coming back from a 16-0 deficit. "All the way until the clock strikes zero. We just showed that we will keep fighting. We are relentless and just keep going. Don't ever stop."

Hyde continued, "We all on the same mission. We all on the same page. We are just staying locked in right now."

