Carlos Hyde Wants to Continue to His Career With the Texans

In a season that saw running back Carlos Hyde rush for a career-high 1,070 yards for the Houston Texans, the veteran wants to return to the team that traded for him.

Racking up 4.4 yards per carry and rushing for six touchdowns on the season, Hyde helped bring back life to a running back group that needed a downhill runner.

Hyde, after the Texans' loss, discussed how much he wanted to return to the Texans.

"I definitely want to be back here," Hyde said of the Texans. "I'm not trying to go to another team and start all over again. I felt like Houston was home. I think I handled my part. I've just got to let things play out in the offseason and see what happens."

Hyde signed a one-year deal over the off-season with the Kansas City Chiefs before being traded for the Texans for offensive line Martinas Rankin before the start of week one.

Rushing for the first-ever 1,000-yard season of his career, Hyde entrenched himself as the Texans' primary ball carrier between the tackles.

The Texans marked Hyde's fifth team in the past three seasons in the NFL. For his career, Hyde has rushed for 4,370 yards (4.1 ypc) with 36 total touchdowns.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here