Carlos Hyde Will Lean on His Mother With Free Agency Looming

Houston Texans running back and soon to be a free agent, Carlos Hyde took part in Super Bowl week and joined DraftKings for a sit-down interview. Hyde, who had his first career 1,000-yard rushing season with the Texans this past season, has made it clear he wants to return to the team in 2020.

Traded to the Texans before the start of the season, Hyde was the primary ball carrier for the offense averaging 66.9 yards a game and rushing for six touchdowns on the season.

With Hyde's contract set to expire, there is a good chance his mother, Dermidra, will be involved in Hyde's thought process when he comes to a final decision on his future.

When Hyde was being recruited out of high school, it was his mother who gave the final approval of Hyde to attend Ohio State.

"That decision was easy, though," Hyde said of ending up at Ohio State. "That decision was based on my mother. I went back, took my mother on my official visit to Ohio State. It was cool."

Hyde mentioned that Ohio State did nothing out of the ordinary on his visit, but he was his mother who made the final choice.

Hyde continued, "It wasn't nothing to really blow me away and make me be like, 'Yeah, I'm coming here.' It was more just like I asked my mom did she like it? She said, 'Yeah,' and I was like, 'Alright.' I'm going to commit to Ohio State. So that was really it."

Now not too far from the start of free agency, Hyde will depend on his mother once again, just like any important decision in his life.

If he is going to continue to ask his mother her thoughts on his decision, Hyde said with a laugh, "Oh yeah."

Hyde continued, "I'm a momma's boy. I got to call Momma about everything."

