Carlos Hyde's Hard Nosed Running Style Leads the Texans Over the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

It was a game that saw Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde rush for 104 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown to help pace a rushing attack on Sunday. Hyde's late touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans gave the Texans a seven-point lead, which eventually was enough for the Texans to come out with a 24-21 win to take control of the AFC South. 

Hyde's strong day pushed his season total 1,030 marking his first career 1,000-yard season of his career on the ground. It was a solid day of running the football for the Texans, and their 140-yard rushing was the most on the Titans in over a month. 

Head coach Bill O'Brien appreciated the effort of Hyde on Sunday. 

"I mean he runs hard," O'Brien said of Hyde. "I mean he gets his pads down he's got a good vision. He's a hard guy to tackle, especially when he gets going and been like that all year. I think this is probably the most yards he's rushed for in his career. I think he's over 1000 now after today and credit to the offensive line."

O'Brien continued, "Those guys played one of their better games offensive line-wise and the tight ends blocked well. So, it was good. It was a good game for running the football."

Deshaun Watson likes what Hyde has done as the Texans' primary ball carrier since arriving in a trade before week one. 

"I mean that's every week with Carlos," Watson said of Hyde's hard-nosed running style. "I doubt he's worried about the other opponent or whoever you know else is on the other side of the field, I mean Carlos is always running hard. That's his mentality each and every week, and we're glad that he's on our team."

Watson continued on Hyde, "He's healthy and keep doing what he is doing. He deserves all the credit he deserved more hype, and he deserved more touches. We are definitely going to ride behind Carlos and ride behind the o-line because they're doing a great job for us to continue to win games."

It was the 9th time a Texans running back has rushed for 1,000 yards in a season with Hyde's day against the Titans. Hyde joins Arian Foster, Domanick Williams, Steve Slaton, and Lamar Miller as the only Texans running backs to accomplish 1,000 yards rushing in a season.

