Wentz Traded To Colts: What It Means To Deshaun's Texans

Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts is a deal that has ramifications that reverberate through the rest of the AFC South - and all the way to Houston. Those ramifications are, however, a matter of opinion.

On the one hand, the Colts - who give up a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first - are replacing the retired Philip Rivers with a QB who, once upon a time, was viewed as a young MVP candidate.

That's true even as the trade, which will be made official when the new league year begins in March, rids Philly of a problem in Wentz, who declined greatly in his short time in the NFL and was the "face of the problem'' for a 2020 edition of the team that went 4-11 and then fired coach Doug Pederson.

Meanwhile, Philly presumably moves on to last year's second-round rookie Jalen Hurts at QB. One's opinion of his ability to be a top-notch NFL starter also colors the ramifications here, as there is gossip that the Eagles might still pursue QB help.

On the other hand, there are the finances of it all. Just as the Eagles cannot just escape the Wentz mistake with a trade, the Colts cannot be sure that they are getting a $25 million QB.

Wentz is harshly billed as "the Eagles' $128 million quarterback,'' and "harsh'' is right as he finished 34th in completion percentage and ranked first in interceptions (15) and sacks (50) last season despite being benched for the final four games in favor of Hurts.

He'll be haunted by those numbers in Indianapolis as coach Frank Reich (who worked with Wentz in Philly) will try to "fix'' the QB.

But the Colts might be haunted, too, by the finances. There are actually four years left on the deal, at about $25 mil per. None of that is a problem if he's good. But if he's not? Sure, Indy has a contractual escape hatch after this season ... but releasing him next spring will mean they just gave up two premium picks for nothing.

In Houston, there is a great deal of argument over the future of QB Deshaun Watson. But examine what the Colts are going through and understand one of the very few correct moves this Houston front office has made in its recent past.

Most of the rest of the NFL is in mad scramble mode at QB, hoping the likes of Carson Wentz can be salvaged. Meanwhile, the Texans employ in Watson an incredibly productive young talent.

And all that need to be salvaged here are relationships.

