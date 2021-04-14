Case Closed? One Lawsuit Against Texans QB Watson Dropped

The Houston Texans quarterback has a lawsuit dropped against him.

HOUSTON -- As of this week, 22 allegations against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have been filed by Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee. That case has dropped down by one on Tuesday evening.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, stated that one of the cases against his client has been dropped.

“We believe we have names for 20 of the 22 lawsuits. We’ve got one dismissed and we’re looking for one (name)," Hardin told Pelissero.

Buzbee said in a statement Tuesday night that his law firm would "amend" 22 of the lawsuits filed against Watson to disclose the names of the plaintiffs to the court. On Friday, two judges ruled that 14 of the 22 plaintiffs must be named for further process against Watson.

Earlier this month, the NFL released a statement saying they would be doing a further investigation on the case due to the league's personal conduct policy.

Currently, Watson has denied all 22 allegations made against him. Earlier this offseason, the 25-year-old quarterback asked for a trade following recent movies made by the franchise.

Last week, Ashely Solis became the first woman to publicly identify herself as a survivor of Watson's action. Fellow massage therapist Lauren Baxley also identified herself in a letter penned to Watson, stating the severity of the acts.

According to Buzbee, Solis has been "harassed" on social media for speaking out against Watson.

"People say that I'm doing this just for money," Solis said in a statement. "That is false. I come forward now so that Deshaun Watson does not assault another woman."

