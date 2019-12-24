CFL All-Star Runningback William Stanback Works Out for The Houston Texans

The Houston Texans worked out running back William Stanback on Monday at their facilities. Stanback was a Canadian Football League All-Star in 2019 for the Montreal Alouettes, and now he is working to find a potential landing spot in the NFL.

Stanback played his college ball at Virginia Union and UCF and spent time during the 2017 off-season with the Green Bay Packers. After things not coming together with the Packers, Stanback signed on the Alouettes of the CFL in 2018, and he became one of the best backs in the CFL.

Rushing for 1,586 yards averaging 6.3 yards per carry and five touchdowns, Stanback had a strong 2019 season.

