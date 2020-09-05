Every offensive line needs a handyman, a do-it-all, a plug-and-play backup with versatility. But the Houston Texans have decided they no longer need that guy in the form of Greg Mancz, who is among the club's cuts as NFL cutdown time approaches.

Experience and versatility? Mancz offered all of that of the course of the last couple of years, which makes his release - as first reported by NFL Network and Mike Garafolo - a mild surprise.

Houston has used him at center and at guard and was under contract for the 2020 season. In fact, Mancz started 16 games for the Texans at center before Nick Martin took over the starting center job, at which time Mancz offered utility and depth as an important part of the interior offensive line.

Last year, Mancz was active for nine games and started in one of them. But as the Texans move forward, it appears they believe they possess the same versatility and maybe more talent with the guys they'll keep instead. Our 53-man projection included a debate regarding Mancz vs. Brent Qvale. But maybe more pivotal is the ability of starting guards Zach Fulton and Max Scharping to provide some of that position flex.

Whatever happens with the Houston Texans' backup spots along the offensive line, the club clearly feels secure with the starting bunch, featuring Laremy Tunsil, which comes back entirely intact from the 2019 NFL season.