SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeHouston TexansNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Changing Of Guard (And Elsewhere) As Texans Cut Mancz

Mike Fisher

Every offensive line needs a handyman, a do-it-all, a plug-and-play backup with versatility. But the Houston Texans have decided they no longer need that guy in the form of Greg Mancz, who is among the club's cuts as NFL cutdown time approaches.

READ MORE: NFL Texans Cutdown Tracker: Prosise Added; Lamar Miller Cut

Experience and versatility? Mancz offered all of that of the course of the last couple of years, which makes his release - as first reported by NFL Network and Mike Garafolo - a mild surprise.

Houston has used him at center and at guard and was under contract for the 2020 season. In fact, Mancz started 16 games for the Texans at center before Nick Martin took over the starting center job, at which time Mancz offered utility and depth as an important part of the interior offensive line.

Last year, Mancz was active for nine games and started in one of them. But as the Texans move forward, it appears they believe they possess the same versatility and maybe more talent with the guys they'll keep instead. Our 53-man projection included a debate regarding Mancz vs. Brent Qvale. But maybe more pivotal is the ability of starting guards Zach Fulton and Max Scharping to provide some of that position flex.

READ MORE: Texans QB Watson Gets 'Mahomes Money' - $160M For 4

Whatever happens with the Houston Texans' backup spots along the offensive line, the club clearly feels secure with the starting bunch, featuring Laremy Tunsil, which comes back entirely intact from the 2019 NFL season.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Houston Texans Cutdown Tracker: Prosise Added; Lamar Miller Cut

NFL Houston Texans Cutdown Tracker: We'll Update It Constantly As The Squad Gets Down To 53

Mike Fisher

Deshaun Watson Statement: 'Honored, Humbled & Home' With Houston Texans

QB Deshaun Watson - a headliner due to his gigantic new contract - is honored, humbled and feels at home with the Houston Texans.

jadateague

Texans Deshaun Deal: $177.54 Mil & A 'To-Do List' Success

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has set a record-breaking $177.54 million extension tying him to the franchise through 2025 - And giving this franchise a feeling of 'to-do list' satisfaction

Anthony R Wood

Texans QB Watson Gets 'Mahomes Money' in Extension

The Texans reportedly came to an agreement with quarterback Deshaun Watson on a $160 million, four-year extension.

Matt Galatzan

Texans & AFC South: Each Team's Biggest Do-Or-Die Game

Houston Texans & AFC South: Each Team's Biggest Do-Or-Die Game In The 2020 NFL Season

Mike Fisher

Justin Reid Wins Texans 'Spirit of the Bull' Award

Houston Texans Safety Justin Reid wins 10th annual Spirit of the Bull award for his actions in the community

jadateague

Jacob Martin Making His Mark During Texans Training Camp

Third-year Houston Texans linebacker Jacob Martin appears on the verge of a breakout year as the rave reviews continue to pour in.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Deshaun Watson Offering Help to the Homeless

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson announcing he's seeking to help evicted families in Houston

Anthony R Wood

Houston Haunted? Deshaun & Texans Have Playoff Loss To Chiefs On Minds

Houston Haunted? QB Deshaun Watson and His Texans Have That Painful NFL Playoff Loss To the Chiefs On Their Minds

Mike Fisher

Texans Camp: Martin Stands Out as Deshaun Praises O’Brien

Houston Texans Camp: Jacob Martin Stands Out as Deshaun Watson Praises Coach Bill O’Brien‘s Championship Work Ethic

Mike Fisher