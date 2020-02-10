Charles Omenihu is Happy Chris Rhump is Joining the Texans Coaching Staff

With the Houston Texans set to hire Chris Rump from the University of Tennesee to take over their vacant outside linebacker coaching position. The Texans are hiring one of the more sought after college coaches over the past off-season.

Rumph has worked at some of the more premier college programs in the country, including Florida, Alabama, Clemson, and Tennesee. It was at his time at the University of Texas that he made an impact on a current Texans player in defensive end Charles Omenihu.

Omenihu, who attended Rowlett High School in Texas, committed to Texas after then-head coach Charlie Strong held a junior day at the university. Omenihu hit it off with then defensive line coach, Rumph, that day and committed to the Longhorns.

The Texans defensive end took to Twitter to explain how happy he was to see the Texans hire the coach that recruited him to play for the Longhorns.

Bro, I can't lie to you it's crazy how things work Coach Rumph was the man that first sought after me in recruiting when I was in (high school) didn't get the chance to coach me, but he was a BIG reason why I committed, and you see how God works, He in Houston now!! Congrats bro! Charles Omenihu via Twitter

I'm happy as hell can't wait for next year so much to look forward to!! Charles Omenihu via Twitter

At Texas, Omeinhu was able to garner Big XII Defensive Lineman of the Year Honors in 2018.

Omenihu was drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he appeared in 14 games posting 13 total tackles, 3.0 quarterback sacks, five quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and two passes defended.

