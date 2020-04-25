State of The Texans
The Rundown: Charlie Heck adds another swing tackle to the Texans depth chart

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans moved in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft but they ultimately settled on a player they hope moves around defenders in Charlie Heck. Heck is a towering offensive tackle from North Carolina. 

The Texans selected him with the 126th overall pick in the draft in the fourth round.

With Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard holding down the tackle spots for the Texans, Heck fits in as depth for the team. It is worth noting, Howard and Tunsil both missed time last season for the Texans.

Roderick Johnson is one of the few worthy depth pieces currently on the team and Heck should work to factor into the depth chart this season. He played right and left tackle in college over three seasons starting for North Carolina.

The hope for Heck over the next few seasons is he can turn into the team's swing tackle helping the right and left side should the starters miss for any reason. 

Going back to the well for veterans when injuries strike, think Chris Clark this past season, could be a thing of the past if Heck turns out to be a heck of a player.

