Texans' Star Excelling in Coverage and ... Chess?

Justin Reid has not only been impressive on the field in training camp, but also on the chess board

With so many new faces on the Houston Texans' defense, it'll be up to the few remaining veterans to step up.

Cue: Safety Justin Reid.

A third-round steal out of Stanford in 2018, Reid has been a key figure for the Texans since day one. And the 24-year-old is already making his mark on this year's new arrivals.

"He's a good safety," veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey said on Saturday. "You can tell that he knows where to be. He tunes into his keys. He's very intelligent. Today as you could see, he had those two interceptions. He's a ball hawk. He's a ballplayer."

And while most were focused on the offensive errors that led to Reid's interceptions, it's worth noting that big defensive plays like that are exactly what Texans fans should want to see from one of their star players.

Not to mention the fact that he's coming off of a somewhat underwhelming season when he failed to record an interception for the first time in his young career. As such, Kirksey's praise combined with his camp productivity is excellent news for Texans fans.

But it isn't just on the field where Reid has been succeeding...

"A little thing about me and him, we been playing in the locker room, we play the game of chess, and you can just see that he's smart overall," Kirksey said. "Very good chess player. He beat me twice yesterday, so I got to get back in the locker room and challenge him again."

If chess in the locker room is what it takes to help get the best out of players like Reid, it's time the Texans install boards in every room at NRG Stadium.

