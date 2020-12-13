Bears 36, Texans 7: 11 Takes on the Windy City Wipeout

The Houston Texans are embarrassed by the Bears in every facet of the game in a blowout in Chicago

Houston dropped one to the Chicago Bears, 36-7, as nothing went right for the Texans in this NFL Week 14 blowout loss.

Said J.J. Watt: "Our performance was embarrassing.''

11. The offensive line play from the interior linemen still is atrocious. Running backs are crushed for no loss. QB Deshaun Watson is escaping for his life when he isn't sacked. There really aren't many answers or options left, either.

Zach Fulton was blown up on the second offensive snap for the Texans but thankfully Watson scrambled for a first down. Fulton is frequently the target of opposing defenses. He allowed a sack for a safety as Khalil Mack blew past him to get after Watson.

Brent Qvale got the start at left guard as the team continues to be totally unsettled at that spot. This now makes two left guards who have been benched in Max Scharping and Senio Kelemete.

Max Scharping would later replace Fulton at right guard for a series but Fulton would return.

10. With the running game atrocious as usual, the Texans used a lot of empty sets early where they put five pass-catchers on the field. This is a nice adjustment by offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, who has improved leaps and bounds since the dismissal of Bill O'Brien. Unfortunately, the offensive line loses individual matchups far too much for it to matter on Sunday.

9. The Bears are right near the Texans in the bottom of the NFL for rushing yards, so the Bears' first play from scrimmage wasn't very fun for a Texans defense that allowed just 29 rushing yards in the first half last week.

This overall defensive performance was more akin to the paltry performances of the early season.

8. You had to imagine Allen Robinson was licking his chops to face the Texans. The Texans did a lot of different things but Robinson just gets open with regularity. He's not the fastest pass-catcher but he has enough quickness to find the open spots of the defense.

Mitchell Trubisky started the game with little issue through the air. He began with eight straight passes, including a touchdown toss to tight end Jimmy Graham. Trubisky would throw a second touchdown before he threw a second incomplete pass as the Bears moved down the field with ease before halftime.

Trubisky was surgical in the same way a teenager plays "Operation'' with their little cousin. He'd add a third touchdown before the half ended.

The Houston secondary was going to struggle with the lack of depth and overall talent in this game but even this level of poor performance is a slight bit surprising.

7. Steven Mitchell and Chad Hansen filled in fine with Brandin Cooks missing the game win an injury. There wasn't much they could accomplish with the offensive line playing as poorly as it did against the Bears.

6. Safety Eric Murray was a curious signing but his contract amount was egregious. He's been a nickel cornerback mostly this season but he's not been consistent or good really at any portion of the year. Jimmy Graham bodied him for a touchdown, and Murray is regularly bowled over by opposing offenses.

Murray is set to count almost $7 million against the cap next season with no real relief financially if the team cuts him.

5. The Texans were the subject of teasing at the hands of former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. At halftime, Cowher compared the defense of the Texans to habitual losers who were paid to give up victories.

"The Washington Generals,'' indeed.

4. Keke Coutee has a perfect skill set to compliment Watson's ability to extend plays. He showcased it again this week.

Coutee spent the majority of his time at Texas Tech making plays after Patrick Mahomes extended plays for the Red Raiders. Weekly. it is clear O'Brien misused Coutee through the early portion of his career.

Coutee did make a mistake late in the game when he fumbled on a punt return.

3. Firing someone from the current coaching staff wouldn't mean much, but it would satisfy some. The Texans are going to have a huge turnover on the coaching staff, and there would be no downside to moving on from some coach who is certain to not be retained.

2. J.J. Watt again looked exasperated during the game. At one point he had to make a tackle 18 yards downfield on a third-and-20 play by the Bears. He didn't quit on this game but the defense just doesn't have any juice and the lack of talent going forward surely helps Watt think about his future in another jersey.

Without anything positive to talk about with this performance, even the announcing crew wondered aloud about Watt's future with the Texans.

1. Keeping Watson healthy is the priority for the Texans as they finish the season - especially if any of these games get away from the Texans like this week's game did. But ...

"Hey, this game is called football,'' coach Romeo Crennel said. "There are hard hits that occur. At quarterback, you're going to take some of them. We decided to leave him in the game and let him finish the game.''

Indeed they did.

Watson suffering a serious injury hindering his potential progression and ability to mesh with a new staff would have multi-year setback ramifications.

So, as it happens, Watson would get shaken up in the third quarter after hitting his elbow on an opponent's helmet. He would return to the game. ... "because it's football.'' But also, because that's the stuff he's made of - the sort of stuff these 4-9 Houston Texans lack.