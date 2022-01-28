Texans to Lose Coach Pep Hamilton to Bears?

The Houston Texans are for the second consecutive year laboring to built a winning coaching staff.

The Chicago Bears are poised to get in the way of some of that.

Texans top assistant Pep Hamilton - holding the Houston title of "passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach'' - is interviewing this weekend for the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator job, sources tell TexansDaily.com.

If he gets the job, he would work alongside new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, just hired off the staff of the Indianapolis Colts.

Hamilton, 47, has a stellar reputation as a QB coach and has recently turned down at least one opportunity to leave the Texans to become an offensive coordinator. Maybe that is because he can end up being the Texans offensive boss, a situation that would allow him to continue to work with rookie quarterback Davis Mills. But that is up in the air in Houston as the Texans continue their search for a new head coach to replace the dismissed David Culley, who brought Hamilton to the Texans after his good stint working as the Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach.

That of course means that while Mills is his latest developing pupil, he also had a hand in the success of a budding star in L.A., the newly minted Pro Bowler, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

There are certainly those in the building at Texans HQ who would like to see Hamilton return, and in an elevated role. But timing is not necessarily on the Texans' side here. The dominoes have fallen in Chicago in a way that might give him an opportunity right now ... and the Texans are still working on those dominoes and therefore working on "maybe's.''