Chiefs 34, Texans 20: Analyzing The Good And Not So Good

Virtually nobody was expecting the Houston Texans to come out of Week 1 with a win, and "the virtually nobodies'' were proven right with the game finishing 34-20.

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up where they left off after winning Super Bowl 54, bulldozing Houston's defense and nullifying the Texans receiving corps. So we're left with analyzing the Good - and the Not So Good.

Offense

Houston's offensive line had a promising year in 2019 and seemed on course to continue its upward trend this season. However, they kicked off 2020 poorly allowing four sacks and seven quarterback hits.

The right-hand side of their line was exposed from the word go. Right guard Zach Fulton struggled against Chiefs lineman Chris Jones, while right tackle Tytus Howard was inconsistent at best.

To our eyes, center Nick Martin had a decent game for the most part, but the team captain misread a key block in the fourth quarter to allow Chiefs linebacker Dorian O'Daniel a clear run at quarterback Deshaun Watson for the sack.

But it wasn't just the offensive linemen who let Watson down. Tight end Darren Fells, known for his blocking, was far from innocent. First and 10, beginning the fourth quarter, the veteran seemed to have safety Tyrann Mathieu blocked, only to let 'the Honey Badger' right by him. Mathieu's pressuring of Watson caused the QB to throw the only interception of the evening.

When it came to their offensive weapons, it was a big disappointment. Kenny Stills, Will Fuller, David Johnson, and Brandin Cooks all dropped well-thrown balls. The Texans relied far too heavily on their run game, ignoring what should be one of their major strengths; the speed of their receivers.

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly kept it quick and short, seemingly wanting to keep the ball in Watson's hands for as little time as possible. While this helped protect the 24-year-old, Houston's receivers weren't given enough time to create separation.

Hindering one of the most accurate deep-ball passers in the NFL seems counterintuitive, and it created a predictable offensive scheme that was overly reliant on running back David Johnson and short routes by Fuller.

The Texans did give Watson the freedom to rush in the fourth quarter and exploit one of his major strengths, his evasiveness. He finished with six rushes for 27 yards and a touchdown, an aspect of his game they will have to use more effectively as the season develops. Along with his rushes, Watson finished the game 20 of 32 for 253 passing yards and a touchdown.

Another surprise was Houston underutilizing slot receiver Randall Cobb, fresh off of an 828-yard season in Dallas. Seemingly used primarily as a decoy (or maybe just not used at all), the Texans failed to target their most experienced receiver, who finished the game with two receptions for 20 yards.

Also worth mentioning is Duke Johnson leaving the game with an apparent leg injury. Initially labeled as questionable to return, the dual-threat back was eventually downgraded to out.

Of course, it wasn't all bad. Tight end Jordan Akins demonstrated some agile route running and gained some nice yardage after the catch with 39 yards and a touchdown on just two receptions.

Running back David Johnson showed that he still has plenty still to give, with 109 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown to cap off his Texans debut.

Meanwhile, Fuller who was credited with 10 of 31 total offensive targets on the night, finished with eight receptions for 112 yards.

Defense

It's hard to judge the performance of any defense when playing against a team as ruthlessly efficient on offense as the Chiefs. Ultimately, it was a mixed performance from first-year coordinator Anthony Weaver's defense.

J.J. Watt (who with class answered the question about Kansas City fans booing the teams' pregame "unity'' position) was by far their most consistent pass-rusher, finishing with three tackles and two quarterback hits. Houston's only sack was registered early on by outside linebacker Jacob Martin who impressed throughout training camp, but in our judgment somewhat disappeared after his sack.

READ MORE: Galatzan Gamer - Chiefs Run Over Texans In Season Opener 34-20

READ MORE: Fish Column - Fireworks & Fog: Texans Defense Again Befuddled In 34-20 Loss At KC

The Texans' lack of a consistent pass rush is a concern. While it is only the first game of the season, other than Watt, there was little to worry quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Zach Cunningham and Benardrick McKinney had a decent evening, notching up a combined 15 tackles. However, outside linebackers Martin, Whitney Mercilus, and Brennan Scarlett were all kept worryingly quiet. It was clear that the Texans really missed team captain Dylan Cole, who was listed as inactive on Thursday.

Where the Texans defense struggled most was in stopping the Chiefs' run game. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had himself a debut to remember with 138 rushing yards and a touchdown. Missed tackles by Houston and some excellent play by the rookie was their downfall. The lack of preseason games seems to have hit this defense hard, with the defense looking disorganized at times and missing far too many tackles.

Meanwhile, rookie defensive tackle Ross Blacklock was nowhere to be seen, with P.J. Hall showing some promising signs and tenacity on the inside of the defensive line, and rookie cornerback John Reid with some good reps to start his NFL career.

Rookie linebacker Jonathan Greenard was listed as inactive, and fans will be hoping his entrance into the lineup, as well as that of Blacklock and Cole, can give their lackluster defense a boost.

From a pass-coverage perspective, it was an inconsistent performance. Safeties Justin Reid and A.J. Moore recorded Houston's two defended passes, with the teams only interception by McKinney subsequently ruled out thanks to a Bradley Roby penalty.

Mahomes finished 24 of 32, with 211 passing yards and three touchdowns. This lack of extreme yardage is certainly not down to impressive secondary play, merely the Chiefs' focus on running the ball.

It's Not All Doom and Gloom

While it may seem all negative, there were some positives to be drawn from Thursday's loss. David Johnson's strong performance is a good sign moving forward that he might be able to recapture some of his electrifying form of 2016.

Watt looked healthy and raring to go. He may not have racked up the sacks, but he was consistent and one of the few Texans who showed urgency until the end.

And perhaps most importantly, the Texans "only'' lost by 14. At the end of the day, it wasn't the demolition it could well have been. A loss will be demoralizing, but the scoreline is far from humiliating when you're facing the reigning Super Bowl champions.

All criticisms should be taken with a pinch of salt. Yes, it was a disappointing performance, but these players are rustier than usual thanks to a lack of preseason games. Throw in the fact that they featured three new play-callers and multiple new starters, and this may have acted as a Houston Texans necessary learning curve.