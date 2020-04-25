State of The Texans
Chiefs' Andy Heck proud son, Charlie, found a home with the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- When the Houston Texans submitted North Carolina offensive tackle Charlie Heck's name in to be selected 126th overall, his father, Andy, was in the other room keeping an eye on the Kansas City Chiefs draft. 

Why?

Andy Heck is the current offensive line coach for the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs and while he was working to keep up with his team, his family was in the living room keeping an eye on where Charlie would potentially end up. 

Charlie heck was a three-year starter with the Tar Heels. Starting all 12 games at right tackle as a junior and then moved to left tackle his final season starting all 12 games. That versatility put Heck in the Texans' sights on day three of the NFL draft. 

That call came in the fifth-round from the Texans adding him to the offensive line unit. Throughout the draft process, it was Heck's offensive line assistant, Corey Matthaei, that scouted Charlie, not him. 

"I have an assistant offensive line coach here in Kansas City," Heck explained. "So we made sure he was the guy that evaluated Charlie. He wrote the report on Charlie that got submitted officially. Then I didn’t get a lot of calls other than guys just saying, ‘It’s cool your son’s in the draft, we’re looking at him."

The one thing that Andy Heck did not do was go up to Cheifs head coach Andy Reid and ask him to draft his son, he let the draft process run its course and let other's make the decisions regarding Charlie. 

Heck was working on offensive line options for the Chiefs as the draft progressed but keeping an eye on the situation for his son. 

"I’m aware of Charlie," Heck explained. "I’m grading him and as a dad, I’m like ‘We should take this guy in the first round’ of course. But trying to be realistic about that and helping Charlie understand what might be happening when he might go."

Andy Heck was accepted that the Texans drafted his son and is looking to matching up with them down the road but at the same time, the amount of stress, if Charlie was drafted to the Cheifs, could have been too much in the long run. 

As a former NFL veteran of 12-seasons, Heck sees a great opportunity for his son in Houston.

"I’m excited for him," Heck explained. "I think he’s going to develop into a really fine NFL offensive tackle, and I’ve known all along that’s what he wanted."

