SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeHouston TexansPlayersNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Chiefs Mahomes Suggests Improvement To Challenge Texans

Mike Fisher

As far as the Houston Texans are concerned, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has improved enough already, thank you very much.

But Mahomes, who won the NFL MVP award in 2018 and then won the Super Bowl in 2019 (along with that game's MVP award), is preparing for Thursday's NFL season-opener - Texans at Chiefs - as if he's got another trick up his sleeve.

The Kansas City QB says he is still learning how to make his own adjustments early in games ... essentially in order of the Chiefs to get off to faster starts in 2020.

That is problematic for the Texans, who already know they have their hands full with a K.C. team that last year proved to be the master of the comeback. Yes, Houston was victimized that way in the NFL Playoffs, when the Texans lost 51-32 to a Chiefs team that had been down 21-0 to start. But the Titans and Niners experienced the same phenomenon in their playoff meetings with explosive Kansas City ... a team that can score in bunches and now wants to score in bunches ... sooner.

Mahomes has an added piece of weaponry in rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, taken at the end of the first round in this past April's NFL Draft. The former LSU star rushed for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns on 6.6 yards per carry last season, and he also had 55 receptions for 453 yards.

The Texans have compared his running style to that of former Eagles standout Darren Sproles - who, of course, K.C. coach Andy Reid employed in their Philadelphia days. Along with Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins in the passing game, the Chiefs offer problems enough in the area of talent...

Without having added any more problems in the area of intellect.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Familiar Faces: Texans Practice Squad Taking Shape

The Houston Texans have announced 14 signings to their practice squad, including a number of familiar faces.

Anthony R Wood

Gareon Conley Moves To IR; The Houston Texans Next Man Up At CB Could Be Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Gareon Conley Moves To IR; The Houston Texans Next Man Up At CB Could Be Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Mike Fisher

The 4 Reasons Why Peter King Views Texans As Non-Contenders

The 4 Reasons Why Peter King Views The Houston Texans As Non-Contenders

Mike Fisher

Watson Commitment To Texans Includes No-Trade Clause

QB Deshaun Watson Commitment To The Houston Texans Includes A No-Trade Clause In His Big New Contract

Mike Fisher

WATCH: Tearful Texans QB Deshaun Watson On His Contract - And His Legacy

An emotional Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks to the media about his new contract, showing exactly why Houston is so keen to keep him in the building - and the city

Anthony R Wood

Nouh

BREAKING: Clowney To Titans - And What It Means To Texans

BREAKING: Jadeveon Clowney Is Going To To The Tennessee Titans - And Here's What It Means To The Houston Texans

Mike Fisher

Texans NFL 53-Man Roster - The Good And The Bad

The Houston Texans have made their final roster cuts and thus revealed their initial 2020 roster. The Good And The Bad among the decisions

Anthony R Wood

NFL Houston Texans Cutdown Tracker: The Official Cuts To 53

NFL Houston Texans Cutdown Tracker: The Official Cuts To 53

Mike Fisher

Houston Texans Most Surprising Cut: Angelo Blackson

The Houston Texans have caught many by surprise by cutting defensive lineman Angelo Blackson on Saturday, ahead of this week's NFL kickoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Anthony R Wood

Former Texans Pro Bowler Lamar Miller Cut By Patriots

Former Houston Texans Pro Bowl running back Lamar Miller has been cut by the New England Patriots.

Anthony R Wood