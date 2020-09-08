Chiefs Mahomes Suggests Improvement To Challenge Texans

As far as the Houston Texans are concerned, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has improved enough already, thank you very much.

But Mahomes, who won the NFL MVP award in 2018 and then won the Super Bowl in 2019 (along with that game's MVP award), is preparing for Thursday's NFL season-opener - Texans at Chiefs - as if he's got another trick up his sleeve.

The Kansas City QB says he is still learning how to make his own adjustments early in games ... essentially in order of the Chiefs to get off to faster starts in 2020.

That is problematic for the Texans, who already know they have their hands full with a K.C. team that last year proved to be the master of the comeback. Yes, Houston was victimized that way in the NFL Playoffs, when the Texans lost 51-32 to a Chiefs team that had been down 21-0 to start. But the Titans and Niners experienced the same phenomenon in their playoff meetings with explosive Kansas City ... a team that can score in bunches and now wants to score in bunches ... sooner.

Mahomes has an added piece of weaponry in rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, taken at the end of the first round in this past April's NFL Draft. The former LSU star rushed for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns on 6.6 yards per carry last season, and he also had 55 receptions for 453 yards.

The Texans have compared his running style to that of former Eagles standout Darren Sproles - who, of course, K.C. coach Andy Reid employed in their Philadelphia days. Along with Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins in the passing game, the Chiefs offer problems enough in the area of talent...

Without having added any more problems in the area of intellect.