Chiefs Run Out of Firework Due to the 51 Points Put on the Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs put up 51 points on the Houston Texans to pull out a 51-31 in over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round game of the playoffs. The Texans were up 24-0 at one point but the Chiefs came storming back with seven straight possessions that resulted in touchdowns that spanned from the second to the start of the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs are the first team in NFL postseason history to win a game by 20 or more points after trailing by 20 or more. Also, the first team in postseason history to finish with 50+ points after not scoring in the first quarter.

At Arrowhead Stadium, they posted the following message to fans apologizing for running out of fireworks. Aaron Reiss from The Athletic posted the picture of the message from the Chiefs to their fans.

