Chiefs Run Out of Firework Due to the 51 Points Put on the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Kansas City Chiefs put up 51 points on the Houston Texans to pull out a 51-31 in over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round game of the playoffs. The Texans were up 24-0 at one point but the Chiefs came storming back with seven straight possessions that resulted in touchdowns that spanned from the second to the start of the fourth quarter. 

The Chiefs are the first team in NFL postseason history to win a game by 20 or more points after trailing by 20 or more. Also, the first team in postseason history to finish with 50+ points after not scoring in the first quarter.

At Arrowhead Stadium, they posted the following message to fans apologizing for running out of fireworks. Aaron Reiss from The Athletic posted the picture of the message from the Chiefs to their fans. 

Screen Shot 2020-01-12 at 5.27.21 PM
Aaron Reiss/Twitter

Texans Justin Reid Lowers the Boom on Tyreek Hill

On a key third-down play, Houston Texans safety Justin Reid was able to deliver a legal hit on Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to force a punt.

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson Hits Darren Fells to Extend Texans Lead to 21-0

Houston Texans tight end Darren Fells continued his red-zone presence by catching a four-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to extend their lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill O'Brien Expects Romeo Crennel Back with the Texans in 2020

After the Houston Texans defense was shredded by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday for 51-points. Head coach Bill O'Brien expects Romeo Crennel to be back with the coaching staff in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Squander 24-0 Lead and Trip to the AFC Title Game in Horrid Loss to the Chiefs

The Houston Texans dropped a golden opportunity to advance to the AFC Championship game losing a 24 point lead allowing the Kansas City Chiefs to storm back for a 51-31 loss.

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins Gets X-Rays on Ribs

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had x-rays at halftime after injuring himself on the final offensive play of the first half.

Patrick D. Starr

Lonnie Johnson and Barkevious Mingo Team Up to Help Texans to 14-0 Lead vs. Chiefs

Barkevious Mingo blocked a Kansas City Chiefs punt early in the first quarter and Lonnie Johnson Jr. recovered it for a 10 yard return to put the Houston Texans up 14-0.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Kenny Stills Starts the Game with 54-Yard Touchdown Catch

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills breaks open the Divisional Game with a 54-yard touchdown reception from Deshaun Watson.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: A Look at the Texans Gameday Roster vs. the Chiefs

The Houston Texans are preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs and here is a look at their game day roster after the release of the inactive. Will Fuller is active and the cornerback group will have to help the safety group.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Announce Inactives for the Divisional Round vs. the Chiefs

The Houston Texans have released their inactive for the Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans at Chiefs: Live Update and Analysis

The Divisional Round game for the Houston Texans against the Kansas City Chiefs is on deck for Sunday. If the Texans can find a way out of Arrowhead Stadium with a win, they will have their first-ever appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

Patrick D. Starr