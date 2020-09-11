Chiefs Run Over Texans In Season Opener 34-20

The NFL kicked off the 2020 season on Thursday night when the Houston Texans traveled to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC divisional playoff round

And much like last season, the Chiefs dominant offense was simply too much for the Texans defense to handle, as Kansas City ran up, over, and around Houston to the tune of a 34-20 win.

Despite what was arguably the most unorthodox offseason in the history of the NFL, the Chiefs looked like a well-oiled machine, racking up 369 yards of total offense, and allowing the Texans to accumulate 355 yards of their own.

Patrick Mahomes, coming off yet another dominant season, looked as crisp as ever, the Chiefs QB completing 24-32 passes for 211 yards and two scores, hitting six different receivers throughout the game.

The Texans also had a tough time slowing down rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Hellaire, who was the focal point of the Chiefs offense, running the ball 25 times for 138 yards and a touchdown.

As for the new-look Texans offense, which made a highly-publicized trade of DeAndre Hopkins in the off-season, it was a struggle for most of the game. Deshaun Watson was under constant pressure, as the Houston offensive line, outside of Laremy Tunsil, had a rough time keeping the Kansas City pass-rushers at bay.

For the game, Watson was 19-30 for 247 yards, one touchdown and an interception, while his leading receiver, Will Fuller V, managed eight receptions for 112 yards.

Following the loss, the Texans will have a long week to lick wounds as they prepare to run into yet another high-powered offense when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens come to Houston for a 3:30 Sunday, Sept. 20 kickoff on CBS.

The Ravens and Texans last faced off on November 19 of last season, with the Ravens winning 41-7 at M & T Stadium in Baltimore.