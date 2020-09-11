SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeHouston TexansPlayersNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Chiefs Run Over Texans In Season Opener 34-20

Matt Galatzan

The NFL kicked off the 2020 season on Thursday night when the Houston Texans traveled to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC divisional playoff round  

And much like last season, the Chiefs dominant offense was simply too much for the Texans defense to handle, as Kansas City ran up, over, and around Houston to the tune of a 34-20 win.

Despite what was arguably the most unorthodox offseason in the history of the NFL, the Chiefs looked like a well-oiled machine, racking up 369 yards of total offense, and allowing the Texans to accumulate 355 yards of their own. 

Patrick Mahomes, coming off yet another dominant season, looked as crisp as ever, the Chiefs QB completing 24-32 passes for 211 yards and two scores, hitting six different receivers throughout the game. 

The Texans also had a tough time slowing down rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Hellaire, who was the focal point of the Chiefs offense, running the ball 25 times for 138 yards and a touchdown.

As for the new-look Texans offense, which made a highly-publicized trade of DeAndre Hopkins in the off-season, it was a struggle for most of the game. Deshaun Watson was under constant pressure, as the Houston offensive line, outside of Laremy Tunsil, had a rough time keeping the Kansas City pass-rushers at bay. 

For the game, Watson was 19-30 for 247 yards, one touchdown and an interception, while his leading receiver, Will Fuller V, managed eight receptions for 112 yards.  

Following the loss, the Texans will have a long week to lick wounds as they prepare to run into yet another high-powered offense when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens come to Houston for a 3:30 Sunday, Sept. 20 kickoff on CBS. 

The Ravens and Texans last faced off on November 19 of last season, with the Ravens winning 41-7 at M&T Stadium in Baltimore. 

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fireworks & Fog: Texans Defense Again Befuddled In Chiefs 34-20 Win

In A Fog: The Houston Texans Open The 2020 NFL Season With A Defense Again Being Befuddled By The Champion Chiefs' 34-20 Winning Fireworks

Mike Fisher

Texans At Chiefs: Brandin Cooks Status - Active/Inactive List

Houston Texans At Kansas City Chiefs: WR Brandin Cooks Status And The NFL Official Thursday Night Active/Inactive List

Mike Fisher

Texans Injury Update: 'Optimism' On Brandin Cooks Vs. Chiefs

Houston Texans Injury News: With 'Optimism,' Brandin Cooks Will Try To Give It A Go Ahead Of NFL-Opening Meeting At Chiefs

Mike Fisher

Texans At Chiefs GAMEDAY: NFL-Opening Revenge Would Be Sweet

Bill O'Brien's Houston Texans head to the Kansas City Chiefs as underdogs to open the 2020 NFL season. Can they pull off an upset tonight at Arrowhead? GAMEDAY is here!

Anthony R Wood

Texans & Chiefs Talk On Opening NFL Season With  Social-Justice Protest

The Houston Texans & Kansas City Chiefs Talk About The Idea Of Opening The NFL Season Tonight With A Social-Justice Protest

Mike Fisher

Houston Injury News: Will Quiet Texans Be Able To Fool Guessing Chiefs?

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien was hesitant to discuss wide receiver Brandin Cooks' game status after he was a non-participant at Tuesday's practice - And the Kansas City Chiefs admit they're a bit in the dark

Anthony R Wood

New Faces As The Houston Texans Choose 2020 Team Captains

New Faces As The Houston Texans Choose 2020 Team Captains

Mike Fisher

SI NFL Power Rankings: Texans (Almost) Top 10

Sports Illustrated NFL Power Rankings Are Out ... And The Houston Texans Are (Almost) In - the Top 10

Mike Fisher

NFL Prediction Time: 'I Don't Like The Texans In 2020' - SI Analyst

NFL Prediction Time: 'I Don't Like The Houston Texans In 2020' - SI Analyst

Mike Fisher

Hopkins Gets Huge Cardinals Payday; Does It Justify Texans Trade?

DeAndre Hopkins Gets Huge Cardinals Payday; Does It Justify That Houston Texans Trade?

Mike Fisher