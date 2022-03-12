HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are bringing back wide receiver Chris Conley on a one-year deal. The details of the contract have not been released as of this time.

Conley, who previously played for both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs, started last season as the No. 2 receiver before moving down the depth chart. He recorded 22 catches for 323 yards and scored two touchdowns.

The 6-3 Conley has been viewed as a veteran presence for the Texans since arriving last offseason. With new head coach Lovie Smith promoting Pep Hamilton to offensive coordinator, the team is looking for stability in its receiver room.

"I think every team every year is a new team, regardless of the coaching staff and player changes," Conley said last season. "You see how the team is different here this year, and we’ve had the coaching staff and personnel changes. ... Every year our team has a new identity."

Conley is one of two key players who were re-signed by Texans GM Nick Caserio this past week. On Friday, the Texans re-signed linebacker Christian Kirksey on a two-year deal worth up to $10.5 million.

Sources tell TexansDaily.com that the Texans are looking to re-sign defensive tackle Maliek Collins, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and cornerback Desmond King. It is unclear if Houston will remain in talks with safety Justin Reid, though both Smith and GM Nick Caserio could welcome him back.

"We're open to bringing Justin back," Caserio said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "Justin's a good player and he's well thought of in the league."