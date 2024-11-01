C.J. Stroud Calls Out Texans After Jets Loss
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud voiced frustration following Thursday night’s 21-13 loss to the New York Jets, emphasizing the team needs to improve in multiple areas.
Stroud faced challenges playing without his top two receivers, completing only 36.7 percent of his 30 passes. This marks the second time in three games that his completion rate has dipped below 48 percent. In his last three games, Stroud has recorded a 76.0 QB rating, with a 52.3 percent completion rate and a single touchdown pass without any interceptions.
The loss to a Jets club on a five-game losing skid highlighted the worst of the Texans' issues. Stroud suggested that they need to fix issues internally which might be affecting their performance.
“We just have to play football better, execute better, stop pointing fingers, and realize that at the end of the day, this is not winning football,” Stroud said. “We can’t keep squeezing by every game. We have a lot of talent on this team, and once we fully buy into the systems and what’s being coached, we can reach our potential.”
Stroud’s comments highlighted the importance of team unity and leadership during a crucial part of the season. With key matchups coming up, he stressed the need to bring everyone together and focus on the same goal.
“This is playoff football now,” Stroud said, noting that the Texans must approach November and December games with a sharper edge to succeed.
His statement implies that some players may not yet be fully bought into the Texans’ systems, making it clear that both coaches and players have a role in holding each other accountable.
With a challenging game against the Detroit Lions on the horizon, Stroud’s call for unity couldn’t come at a more pivotal time.
