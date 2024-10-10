Texans Daily

C.J. Stroud Doesn't Care About Texans Record

The Houston Texans are 4-1, but that doesn't mean much for C.J. Stroud.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for an open receiver during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have one of the best records in the league at 4-1 through five weeks, but that doesn't seem to matter to quarterback C.J. Stroud.

When asked about how it feels to be one of the best teams in the league, Stroud shrugged off the question and focused on the task ahead.

“Honestly, I feel like it is cliché, but you have to move on from it," Stroud said. "It is definitely great to be in this position but also, I would say we haven’t played our best ball yet. That is kind of the coolest part about it, is that we still haven’t played our best and we are still 4-1 being able to win and really winning in every single fashion. I definitely feel like we can be a lot better, we are still missing some guys out which I think will help and that will make it even better for our whole team. It is definitely exciting but this week we have to play against a good New England team who I definitely think is slept on.”

It's a shocking statement from the second-year pro, but it shows you where his priorities lie. While 4-1 is admirable, the Texans could lose their next 12 games and end up with one of the worst records in the league if they don't focus on winning the next one.

The Texans know that 4-1 isn't the goal, but rather just where they are at the moment. They know they can keep stacking wins, but that requires focus rather than complacency.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

