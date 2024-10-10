C.J. Stroud Doesn't Care About Texans Record
The Houston Texans have one of the best records in the league at 4-1 through five weeks, but that doesn't seem to matter to quarterback C.J. Stroud.
When asked about how it feels to be one of the best teams in the league, Stroud shrugged off the question and focused on the task ahead.
“Honestly, I feel like it is cliché, but you have to move on from it," Stroud said. "It is definitely great to be in this position but also, I would say we haven’t played our best ball yet. That is kind of the coolest part about it, is that we still haven’t played our best and we are still 4-1 being able to win and really winning in every single fashion. I definitely feel like we can be a lot better, we are still missing some guys out which I think will help and that will make it even better for our whole team. It is definitely exciting but this week we have to play against a good New England team who I definitely think is slept on.”
It's a shocking statement from the second-year pro, but it shows you where his priorities lie. While 4-1 is admirable, the Texans could lose their next 12 games and end up with one of the worst records in the league if they don't focus on winning the next one.
The Texans know that 4-1 isn't the goal, but rather just where they are at the moment. They know they can keep stacking wins, but that requires focus rather than complacency.
