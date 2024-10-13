Texans Daily

C.J. Stroud Extends Texans Lead Over The Patriots With TD Score

The Houston Texans are off to a hot start against the New England Patriots.

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw the ball before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw the ball before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans contest against the New England Patriots marks the first game the team is playing without superstar wide receiver Nico Collins. That didn't alter the team's gameplan much, as they continue to keep their foot on the pedal in the passing game early.

The club's first drive of the game was an 11-play, 65-yard drive. C.J. Stroud connected with star wide receiver Tank Dell for a touchdown, which was the first of the receiver's season.

Then, the arrival of Joe Mixon made a big impact. Stroud led another big drive, connecting with the star running back to score the next touchdown.

It doesn't seem as if Mixon's recent ankle injury is holding him back in this one.

The Texans aren't going to shy away from Stroud passing the ball heavily. Through two drives, he's completed seven of his nine passes for 76 yards and two scores. Houston now has a 14-0 lead behind big play from the star quarterback.

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

