C.J. Stroud Extends Texans Lead Over The Patriots With TD Score
The Houston Texans contest against the New England Patriots marks the first game the team is playing without superstar wide receiver Nico Collins. That didn't alter the team's gameplan much, as they continue to keep their foot on the pedal in the passing game early.
The club's first drive of the game was an 11-play, 65-yard drive. C.J. Stroud connected with star wide receiver Tank Dell for a touchdown, which was the first of the receiver's season.
Then, the arrival of Joe Mixon made a big impact. Stroud led another big drive, connecting with the star running back to score the next touchdown.
READ MORE: Texans Excited for Dameon Pierce Return
It doesn't seem as if Mixon's recent ankle injury is holding him back in this one.
The Texans aren't going to shy away from Stroud passing the ball heavily. Through two drives, he's completed seven of his nine passes for 76 yards and two scores. Houston now has a 14-0 lead behind big play from the star quarterback.
READ MORE: Analyst Predicts Texans vs. Patriots Outcome
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans WR Nico Collins Heads to IR; What's Next?
• Texans vs. Patriots: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions & Preview
• Texans Coach Gives Take on Patriots' Drake Maye