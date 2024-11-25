C.J. Stroud Sounds Off After Texans Loss
The Houston Texans suffered a tough loss against the Tennesee Titans this weekend, with second-half offensive struggles becoming a recurring theme for the team.
Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has shown poise beyond his years in his debut season, took responsibility for the Texans' issues and vowed to improve.
“You can point at a lot of places, but I always point at myself,” Stroud admitted when asked about the offense’s lack of rhythm. “I'm the leader of the offense. I've got to get us rolling, get our rhythm, we've got to find a better way to end the first half and start the second half better.”
Stroud highlighted the need for self-improvement, emphasizing how much the team's success hinges on his performance.
“That ultimately starts with me in taking care of the football and getting into a rhythm, running the ball well, getting us into the right reads, and the right looks. I would say that's how we're going to get better is I've got to be better.”
The Texans have shown flashes of promise this year, and have faced challenges maintaining consistency throughout games. Stroud’s self-awareness and willingness to accept responsibility reflect his maturity and determination to lead the franchise through growing pains.
When asked what adjustments the offense could make to yield better results, Stroud acknowledged the difficulty of pinpointing one solution.
“We have to keep practicing and keep playing. I mean, you tell me. I don't know. That's all I know how to do is practice better, play better, meet better, do everything better,” he said.
If the team can take these lessons to heart and improve on their shortcomings, the growing pains of this season may ultimately pave the way for long-term success.
Stroud and the Texans will look to make adjustments as they prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.
