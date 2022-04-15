Former Browns QB: Deshaun Watson Heading For GOAT Status
Back in 2017, after the Houston Texans drafted Deshaun Watson, Clemson's Dabo Swinney told Houstonians via SportsRadio 610 that they'd just won themselves a Super Bowl.
Obviously, it wasn't to be. But perhaps Swinney's premonition of Watson lifting the Lombardi Trophy could yet come true with the Cleveland Browns - something which one former Brown has said could make him the greatest of all time.
DeShone Kizer, formerly a Browns second-round pick, tweeted on Wednesday that if there was ever a player to challenge Tom Brady in the GOAT category, it will be Watson after he wins a Super Bowl in Cleveland.
Let's get this straight: Kizer is wrong.
If Watson were to lead the Browns to their first-ever Lombardi, there will likely be plenty of Clevelanders who would be ready to tear the crown from Brady's head. But outside of Ohio, you'll struggle to find a single person who wouldn't laugh off that suggestion.
Unless Watson manages to win close to, or more than Brady's total of seven rings, then there's no overtaking him.
As talented a player as Watson is, Brady's defiance of the odds, father time, and general dominance across more than two decades will likely never be succeeded in our lifetime.
But for Watson, there's a much more obvious reason he likely won't ever find himself in the GOAT conversations.
Regardless of the outcome of the 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct against Watson, a cloud will forever be hanging over his head.
His reputation has been irreversibly stained, and no number of gaudy rings can cover that.
Could he become the GOAT of Cleveland? That's for the fans to decide.
But ultimately, there will always be questions, always be doubts, and always be rumors. And as such, how many people would honestly be willing to call him the GOAT?