Browns 'Obsessed' With Houston Texans Ex Clowney?

Are the Cleveland Browns "obsessed'' with the defensive end Jadeveon Clowney?

The NFL's fascination with him is understandable, given his pedigree. For the same reason, Texans fans continue to pay attention to his goings-on ... especially as once upon a time being Houston's hope a as a most-premium NFL Draft pick did not quite work out here.

But as he's bounced around, from Houston to Seattle and most recently to Tennessee - and now back into free agency - it does seem like the Browns have at the very least "kept tabs'' on the 28-year-old pass-rusher.

So ... it is an “obsession” with Clowney?

Cleveland.com analyst Mary Kay Cabot tamps that down a bit, writing, “I think ‘obsessed’ is too strong a word. I think the Browns would like to sign him if he’s healthy and if the price is right. If he’s fully recovered from his surgically-repaired torn meniscus, he can be a force off the edge for the Browns, both in terms of disrupting the quarterback and stopping the run.”

Cabot suggests that Clowney would "be a great acquisition, especially on an incentive-laden one-year deal somewhere around $6.5 million.''

As with all players and all attempts to link them to teams, the money is an issue. Clowney previously signed a one-year, $13 million contract to play for the Titans in the 2020 NFL season; the likelihood that at this point he'd be thrilled about going to coach Kevin Stefanski's Browns for half that price ... well, that's a hard sell, we bet.

The Browns like him, though. As a match with Myles Garrett, Clowney is, on paper, almost as scary as Houston fans once hoped he'd be with J.J. Watt.

